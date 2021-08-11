Diligent Partners with Law Debenture to Improve Governance Support Services

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent Corporation, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk and compliance today announced its partnership with Law Debenture (LawDeb), a leading global provider of independent professional services. The partnership will leverage Diligent’s governance software platforms and LawDeb’s services and expertise to improve the client experience by providing turnkey solutions that will enable businesses to scale with confidence.

“LawDeb has an outstanding reputation in providing independent financial and professional services around the globe,” said Liam Healy, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Diligent’s international business. “Our combined offering of governance technology and solutions will better position our clients as they navigate the complex governance and risk management issues they are facing today.”

Under the partnership, clients will have access to LawDeb’s governance support services expertise and its global network. LawDeb was founded 132 years ago and has diversified to become a FTSE 250 listed business – its team benefits enormously from being part of a company with such a strong heritage, adding considerable value to its flexible, innovative and distinctive approach to clients.

“Diligent provides best-in-class governance, risk and compliance products and services to their customers,” said Denis Jackson, CEO of LawDeb. “Their global reach, deep knowledge and thoughtful approach to modern governance is an ideal fit with LawDeb. We look forward to building a powerful partnership with Diligent and helping our clients have a greater competitive advantage.”

About Diligent Corporation

Diligent is the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, serving more than one million users from over 25,000 organizations around the globe. Our modern GRC platform ensures boards, executives and other leaders have a holistic, integrated view of audit, risk, information security, ethics and compliance across the organization. Diligent brings technology, insights and confidence to leaders so they can build more effective, equitable and successful organizations.

About Law Debenture

LawDeb is a FTSE 250 company listed on the London Stock Exchange with a leading independent professional services business built on three excellent foundations: Pensions, Corporate Trust and Corporate Services. LawDeb’s Corporate Secretarial Services team is focused on offering Boards practical support to mitigate governance risk and ensure they can meet their growth ambitions. We cover markets and territories across the globe, with professionals based in over 120 countries. LawDeb is recognised globally for its independence, responsiveness and flexibility: we always put our clients first.