Broad Reach Power Enters Into Definitive Agreement with Sungrow for Large Purchase of Battery Storage Equipment

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broad Reach Power LLC (“Broad Reach”), an independent power producer based in Houston which owns a 13-gigawatt portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd for 1,000 MW of energy storage technology to support the construction and operation of six standalone battery storage projects in Texas.

“Broad Reach is committed to investing in and developing energy infrastructure to help support the grid in key markets such as Texas,” said Broad Reach Power’s Managing Partner & Chief Technology Officer, Doug Moorehead. “Broad Reach’s energy storage projects, connected at both distribution voltages and high voltage transmission, are critical in the further growth of solar and wind renewable generation in the US as well as the resiliency and reliability that US grid operators will increasingly demand in the future.”

The equipment was procured under a structured framework, Master Procurement Agreement between Broad Reach and Sungrow that establishes a versatile procurement platform for purchase of both power conversion equipment and battery energy storage products.

“Broad Reach is the US leader in energy storage development and asset buildout. This is one of the largest orders ever placed in the energy storage industry for this equipment and represents a historical inflection point for this globally important and purpose driven ESG-focused industry,” said Mizhi Zhang, Managing Director- ESS business, Americas Region at Sungrow. Zhang also mentioned that approximately 1.8 GWh of Sungrow energy storage turnkey systems utilizing both NCM and LFP technology are expected to be deployed in the US in 2021, facilitating its market share locally and meeting the growing demand as the industry leader.

About Broad Reach Power

Broad Reach Power is the leading utility-scale storage independent power producer (IPP) in the United States. Based in Houston, Broad Reach Power is backed by leading energy investors EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. The company owns a 13-gigawatt portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas which give utilities, generators and customers access to technological insight and tools for managing merchant power risk so they can better match supply and demand. Broad Reach is led by a team comprised of solar, wind and storage experts who have delivered more than four gigawatts of projects and have a combined 80 years of experience in the field. For more information about the company, visit www.broadreachpower.com.

About Sungrow

Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand. In 2006, Sungrow ventured into the energy storage system (“ESS”) industry. Relying on its cutting-edge renewable power conversion technology and industry-leading battery technology, Sungrow focuses on integrated energy storage system solutions. The core components of these systems include PCS, lithium-ion batteries and energy management systems. These “turnkey” ESS solutions can be designed to meet the demanding requirements for residential, C&I and utility-side applications alike, committed to making the power interconnected reliably.

After 15 years of growth, Sungrow is on the path to becoming the world-leader in supply of ESS equipment and integrated system solutions, with zero security incidents. Last year, Sungrow shipped more than 800 MWh ESS worldwide, ranging from islands and high altitude plateaus to ports and residential installations.