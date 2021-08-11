TiVo Renews Product and Patent License Agreements with Panasonic

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo® the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced the renewal of its product and patent license agreements with Panasonic Corporation. Panasonic signed a new multi-year extension of the company’s products for the Japan market, including G-Guide, G-Guide HTML and G-Guide xD, enabling Panasonic to continue providing advanced entertainment discovery experiences across its TV, DVR and set-top box products.

The agreement also commits Panasonic to deploying the newly released OTT-Link functionality that enables consumers to deep link directly into content from within G-Guide, TiVo’s market leading content discovery solution for Japan.

“ Our continued collaboration with Panasonic to build and deploy innovative content discovery solutions is strengthened with this new agreement,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer, Xperi. “ Panasonic’s commitment to roll out the new OTT-Link functionality in G-Guide will enable them to provide their consumers in Japan with continued access to the most advanced functions of G-Guide, Japan’s leading content discovery solution to find, watch and enjoy video content across broadcast and OTT television.”

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies and broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

