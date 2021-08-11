Future Today Launches Three Free Streaming Services on Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream, Expanding Footprint in Canada

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Today, the only full-stack streaming solution that packages branded channels and delivers the audiences to watch them, today announced the launch of three free streaming services on Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream: FilmRise, Fawesome and iFood.tv. In addition, the companies have expanded their partnership whereby Rogers Sports & Media (RSM) will now provide ad sales representation for all of Future Today’s streaming channels across Canada.

“Rogers is a dominant force in shaping the TV viewing experience and leads the way in customer-focused offerings,” said Vikrant Mathur, Founder and CEO, Future Today. “Partnering with Rogers Sports & Media will help expand our reach throughout Canada. Together, we look forward to providing a new way for viewers to access premium programming, free of charge, while providing the best TV experience to all of our fans.”

The three apps will bring over 10,000 hours of content with popular TV shows and movies to Rogers Ignite Entertainment customers. The partnership continues to build on the overall growth that Future Today has seen over the last few years; viewership on Future Today’s platform grew over 28% this past quarter with over 13 million monthly users streaming over 55 million hours of content in the month of May.

“It is important that we continue to expand our content offerings to give our customers a superior entertainment experience to access their favourite content – all in one place,” said Eric Bruno, SVP, 5G, Content and Connected Home Products, Rogers Communications. “We are excited to partner with the creative team at Future Today to bring three new streaming services to our Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream customers, giving them unparalleled access to even more movies and shows.”

The branded apps include:

FilmRise – FilmRise delivers unlimited FREE instant streaming of popular movies and hit TV shows. Choose from an extensive collection of hit television shows spanning all genres – or film favorites like action-packed thrillers, great comedies, romances, dramas, horror films, documentaries, award-winning foreign language films, and independent cinema.

– FilmRise delivers unlimited FREE instant streaming of popular movies and hit TV shows. Choose from an extensive collection of hit television shows spanning all genres – or film favorites like action-packed thrillers, great comedies, romances, dramas, horror films, documentaries, award-winning foreign language films, and independent cinema. iFood.tv – iFood.tv has a tantalizing collection of over 50,000 cooking shows and video recipes for everyday cooking that every foodie will devour. All recipes are tried, reviewed and organized by Future Today’s editorial team and community members. Find recipes that are easy to cook. Improve your cooking skills and satisfy your culinary curiosity.

iFood.tv has a tantalizing collection of over 50,000 cooking shows and video recipes for everyday cooking that every foodie will devour. All recipes are tried, reviewed and organized by Future Today’s editorial team and community members. Find recipes that are easy to cook. Improve your cooking skills and satisfy your culinary curiosity. Fawesome – Fawesome is a premier, free ad-supported linear channel for popular movies and TV series from major studios as well as independents, spanning more than 25 genres, such as action, thrillers, true crime, comedy, family, sports, horror and more.

In the last 12 months, Future Today has experienced extraordinary growth and has aggressively expanded its content library to offer more than 225,000 movies, TV shows and episodes with the addition of 15,000 hours of premium content that is currently available on every major streaming platform, including Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple, LG, Samsung, Vizio, Xbox, iOS and Android.

Future Today delivers content to more than 100 million U.S. households and has become the largest publisher of family-friendly content on streaming platforms, with a portfolio of over 150 apps and channels dedicated to the genre. The company’s Channels-as-a-Service technology stack helps content owners, video distributors and advertisers deliver a superior OTT experience for viewers, while driving new viewership, more engaged audiences and increased ad revenue.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – FilmRise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here.