Samsung NeuroLogica Receives Authority to Operate from the Defense Health Agency for RS85 Prestige

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung NeuroLogica Corp. today announced that it received the Risk Management Framework approval, Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Defense Health Agency for its RS85 Prestige Ultrasound. The ATO designation allows Samsung's RS85 Prestige to be used in Medical Treatment Facilities (MTF) across the globe. The RS85 Prestige is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of ultrasound systems designed with novel diagnostic features across each application based on the outstanding imaging performance.

" With this new ATO designation, Samsung NeuroLogica is thrilled to be able to offer our RS85 Prestige Ultrasound to Medical Treatment Facilities worldwide," said David Legg, Vice President of Ultrasound and Digital Radiography at Samsung NeuroLogica. " We have a long-standing history of serving government customers and we are proud to offer DoD service members, retirees, and their family members, high-quality imaging for various applications and enhance the clinician and user experience."

Samsung is committed to offering customers the needed tools to protect against cybersecurity threats while maintaining a high quality of care and protecting invaluable patient data. Having received ATO for its G-Series digital radiography platform technology previously, Samsung has multiple placements of its imaging technology within MTFs across the globe. Samsung strictly adheres to the DoD's critical cybersecurity requirements for medical equipment to interface with its network. As part of our maintenance for the ATO, Samsung performs vulnerability scanning to analyze any possible impact the system may have from vulnerabilities, providing continuous monitoring of the system.

About NeuroLogica

NeuroLogica Corp., the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. NeuroLogica, the global corporate headquarters and manufacturer of mobile computed tomography, is also the US headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. NeuroLogica’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used worldwide in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction, and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit http://www.NeuroLogica.com.