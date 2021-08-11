StoryTrading Partners with Benzinga to Integrate Social Investing App with High-Quality, Market-Moving Information

StoryTrading’s partnership with Benzinga follows the company’s announcement about the upcoming launch of its app, which blends crowdsourced research, social collaboration, and data visualizations to reveal hidden information about stock trades. (Photo: Business Wire)

StoryTrading’s partnership with Benzinga follows the company’s announcement about the upcoming launch of its app, which blends crowdsourced research, social collaboration, and data visualizations to reveal hidden information about stock trades. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StoryTrading, a new social investing platform that helps individual investors and traders understand the story behind the trade, today announced it has partnered with financial news and analysis service Benzinga to provide StoryTrading’s app with proprietary data feeds that deliver greater visibility on market-moving information to further enhance the fintech platform’s crowdsourced research and social collaboration.

This initial data partnership gives StoryTrading investors and traders access to high-quality, institutional-grade market news and analysis, ultimately informing better decisions about buying and selling stocks. The data feeds complement the investigative, crowdsourced research found on StoryTrading’s platform, further empowering individual investors, who lack the resources of hedge fund managers and other institutions, to turn the tables on Wall Street insiders.

“Benzinga is an excellent data partner as the first of many planned unique and alternative data integrations designed to help our community facilitate the uncovering of hidden market-moving information,” said Ben Rabizadeh, founder and CEO of StoryTrading. “We are building a social investing platform that informs better investment decisions, and Benzinga’s data feeds will serve as an important resource to help our community understand the story behind the trade.

“We are positioning StoryTrading as a leader in community-curated research to bring to light market-moving data that doesn’t make it into traditional news feeds, giving StoryTrading members an edge over other market participants,” Rabizadeh added.

StoryTrading’s partnership with Benzinga follows the company’s announcement about the upcoming launch of its app, which blends crowdsourced research, social collaboration, and data visualizations to reveal hidden information about stock trades. StoryTrading also recently established “Guidelines on Ethical Collaboration” to demonstrate its commitment to high-quality and ethical information for investors and traders who leverage the power of its platform to illuminate stories behind the trade.

“StoryTrading is an innovative platform that serves to demystify capital markets at a time when investors need it the most, as evidenced by the surging popularity of retail trading platforms and demand from individual investors and traders looking for a competitive edge,” said Jason Raznick, founder and CEO of Benzinga. “We are excited to partner with StoryTrading and look forward to helping its growing community of investors and traders thrive and prosper in today’s capital markets.”

StoryTrading invites those interested in turning the tables on Wall Street elites to sign up for the private beta launch of the mobile app at www.storytrading.com.

About StoryTrading

StoryTrading is a social investing platform that makes sense of the stock market by crowdsourcing research from investors to understand the hidden story behind the trade. The platform turns the table on Wall Street insiders by empowering individual investors, who lack the resources of hedge fund managers and other institutions, to make more informed decisions about buying and selling stocks. StoryTrading is a place to discover, collaborate, and validate market-moving information. Through crowdsourced research, social collaboration and easy-to-understand holistic data visualizations, StoryTrading democratizes information that helps investors make smarter trades. Investors interested in turning the tables on Wall Street insiders are invited to sign up for the private beta launch by visiting www.storytrading.com.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories through its real-time data API and news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content and data is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance, MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business, and MarketWatch.