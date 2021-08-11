Mary Kay Inc. Earns Several Awards for Work in Business, COVID-19 Response and Sustainability Efforts

Guardians of the Gulf, an eye-opening documentary that explores the tumultuous relationship between the Gulf of Mexico and the conservationists determined to protect it, received 2 Telly Awards. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2021, Mary Kay Inc. continued its decades-long commitment to enriching the lives of women around the globe, manufacturing irresistible products and building healthier, more sustainable communities even in response to COVID-19. In recognition of Mary Kay’s achievements in the last six months, the brand has taken home several coveted awards in the business, corporate citizenship, and leadership categories from various prestigious organizations.

The awards, which range from recognition of the brand’s COVID-19 response to accolades for a Mary Kay-produced documentary on the Gulf of Mexico’s preservation efforts, highlight the company’s unwavering business values and its dedication to the principles defined by the brand’s legendary founder, Mary Kay Ash.

Latest awards include:

COVID-19 Response Awards

Silver Globee® Winner – 13 th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards Team of the Year During COVID-19 (Hand Sanitizer Distribution Team) Company Response of the Year (Mary Kay Inc.) Best Product To Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 (Mary Kay Hand Sanitizer)



Gold Globee® Winner – 13 th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards Best Non-Profit Response Helping Local Communities and the World During COVID-19 (The Mary Kay Foundation SM )



Silver Globee® Winner – 6 th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards Team of the Year During COVID-19 (Hand Sanitizer Distribution Team) Company Response of the Year (Mary Kay Inc.) Best Product to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 (Mary Kay Hand Sanitizer)



Gold Globee® Winner – 6 th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards Best Non-Profit Response Helping Local Communities and the World During COVID-19 (The Mary Kay Foundation SM )



Company Awards

America's Best Mid-Sized Employers 2021 – Forbes

“Power of Woman” Award, Mary Kay Ukraine, joint project with Marie Claire - X-RAY Marketing Awards

The Best Employer 2021, Mary Kay Poland – The Financial Magazine

“Direct Sales Cosmetic Company Number One Award,” Mary Kay Belarus – “Number One” Annual National Awards

Sustainability Awards

Guardians of the Gulf, an eye-opening documentary that explores the tumultuous relationship between the Gulf of Mexico and the conservationists determined to protect it, has received various awards. Mary Kay Inc., serving as executive producer, with Media One in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, visited the coasts of Texas, Alabama and Mexico to shed light on the often-untold stories of Gulf preservation.

Silver: Non-Broadcast General-Nature/Wildlife – Telly Awards

Bronze: Non-Broadcast General-Documentary – Telly Awards

Best Special Focus Documentary Finalist – LA Femme International Film Festival

World Remi Award – Worldfest Houston International Film Festival

Leadership Recognition

“ 67 Powerful Black Women CEOs And Executives In Corporate America,” Julia Simon, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary / Sheryl Adkins-Green, Chief Marketing Officer – Business Insider

“TOP Women CEOs in Ukraine” in Women’s Leadership in the Corporate Sector and Business rating - Viktoriia Zoria-Iatsenko, General Manager, Mary Kay Ukraine – WoMo (The Portal for Working Women)

“50 Most Valuable Women in Poland,” Ewa Kudlińska-Pyrz, General Manager, Mary Kay Poland – The Financial Magazine

“ The Top 100 Women Leaders In Consumer Products Of 2021,” Allyson Sellers, Vice President of Sales, Mary Kay U.S. – Women We Admire

