LibDib Highlights Corporate Commitment to Female Empowerment & Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LibDib today unveiled the company’s Women’s Leadership Council, a career-growth and educational group designed specifically for the needs of LibDib’s female employees. The ongoing program provides the women of LibDib with tools to improve communication skills, leadership training and regular workshops--all with the goal of empowering employees in the workplace and at home. In an ongoing commitment to building female leaders in the wine and spirits wholesale industry, the company also announced the renewal of their corporate membership to Women of the Vine & Spirits, the global membership organization dedicated to boldly pushing the wine, beer and spirits industry toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive era that empowers all to succeed.

“As a female founder and CEO in the traditionally male-dominated wholesale beverage alcohol industry, it’s always been a goal of the LibDib executive team to hire and promote women in the industry,” said Cheryl Durzy, Founder and CEO of LibDib. “Our team is 50% women, many of whom have leadership roles in our company. Our Women’s Leadership Program ensures that women not only have a seat at the table, but that they are able to bring their best selves to work, home and everywhere in between.”

The LibDib Women’s Leadership Program was created by LibDib and the McGuckin Group, a talent design and innovation firm. The program consists of regular coaching sessions with industry leaders, as well as group sessions for the LibDib team, management training with male counterparts, and ongoing development opportunities.

“We applaud LibDib for their continued focus on being a part of the solution in beverage alcohol,” said Deborah Brenner, Founder & CEO of Women of the Vine & Spirits. “At Women of the Vine & Spirits, we know that internal initiatives that enhance diversity, equity and inclusion within companies leads to business development and innovation; it is not only a business imperative, but also ethically and morally the only route to equality.”

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC is a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages, currently operating in California, New York, Florida, Illinois, Colorado, and Wisconsin. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About McGuckin Group

The McGuckin Group is a talent design innovation firm that specializes in 3 services – Talent Strategy, Leadership Development, and DE&I. They orchestrate the “Aha Moments” that enable you to uncover, unlock and unleash human talent and innate leadership that exists within your organization. From the shop floor to the Executive Suite, the McGuckin Group team has lived and breathed every flavor of corporate culture. They bring an in-house sensibility and a fresh point of view. Consider them the anti-consultancy talent consultancy. For more information, visit mcguckingroup.com.

About Women of the Vine & Spirits (WOTVS)

Women of the Vine & Spirits is an all-encompassing global membership organization dedicated to boldly pushing the wine, beer and spirits industry toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive era that empowers all to succeed. Our members connect through our global network and collaborate across all industry sectors. We provide our members with benefits that include education, training, mentorship, and networking supporting them personally and professionally as well as tools, services and resources toward DE&I, and business development & innovation (BD&I). For more information, please visit womenofthevine.com.