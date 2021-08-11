ServicePower’s ClaimCenter Integration for Field Adjuster Schedule Optimization Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

MCLEAN, Va. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServicePower, a global field service management software company and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ServicePower’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

According to a 2020 J.D. Power study, insurers experienced a reduction in claim volume during the pandemic, which allowed a “laser focus” on service that led to “shorter cycle times, better service delivery and, ultimately, a record high level of customer satisfaction.” Reflecting on these findings, Tom Super, head of property and casualty insurance intelligence at J.D. Power, noted that “efforts to improve claimant service delivery translate directly to improved business outcomes” for insurers. ServicePower’s ServiceP&C solution can help insurers maintain their claims handling efficiency even as claim volume rises post-pandemic.

ServiceP&C solution leverages artificial intelligence to optimize complex service schedules and routes for P&C insurers’ field adjusters. With optimized schedules, insurers can deliver quicker, more efficient service to their policyholders, which can enhance policyholder satisfaction and loyalty. The solution allows insurers to decide how much control adjusters have when setting schedules, which can lead to reduced cycle times and increased adjuster utilization. With more efficient adjusters, insurers can see reduced dependence on independent adjusters, reducing costs and increasing control. The ServicePower accelerator links ServiceP&C with ClaimCenter, streamlining the scheduling process for adjusters.

With ServicePower’s integration for ClaimCenter, insurer representatives can:

Efficiently request that ServicePower schedule an appropriate resource to handle a claim event;

Access service appointment status updates and reschedule or cancel existing service appointments; and

Ensure that the best suited adjuster with the most current information, at the lowest cost, is dispatched in the least amount of time.

“We are thrilled that adjusters can now utilize our technology seamlessly in Guidewire through our integration,” said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. “Efficiency is of the utmost importance for insurers, especially when it comes to claims handling. Our solution can help insurers increase productivity through effective management of adjusting resources. Connecting these capabilities and benefits with Guidewire can further boost efficiency for our shared customers, as they no longer have to go between two platforms.”

“We congratulate ServicePower on the release of its integration for schedule optimization,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “When handled efficiently from First Notice of Loss, claims are settled faster, and claimants are able to get back to their lives sooner. With ServiceP&C integrated in ClaimCenter, our shared customers can reduce cycle time and increase policyholder satisfaction.”

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe. For more information, visit servicepower.com

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.