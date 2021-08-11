SG ECHO to Collaborate with ATCO Structures on National Modular Fleet Rollout

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that SG ECHO would be engaging in a collaborative effort with ATCO Structures & Logistics, a one-stop provider of integrated energy, housing, transportation and infrastructure solutions.

ATCO has committed 20 units to be produced by SG ECHO as a part of a national roll out of modular fleet units throughout the U.S. With this, SG ECHO has the opportunity to continue providing ATCO with ongoing support through this initiative, which will require continued production over a number of years.

Plans are to produce in volumes with larger, more scalable orders as needed.

“ We’re pleased to have started the project and for a company whom we have great respect,” Paul Galvin Chairman and CEO noted. “ It’s satisfying to provide modular structures to assist an organization who believes in the capability of modular construction just as much as we do.”

The initial units are to be delivered in Q3 of 2021. Company will continue to keep updated as the status progresses.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then is customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

About ATCO Structures

ATCO Structures & Logistics (USA) Inc, a one-stop provider of modular space, remote housing, disaster relief, and workforce accommodation solutions in the US.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding plans to collaborate with ATCO as a part of a national roll out of modular fleet units throughout the U.S. and delivering the initial units in Q3 of 2021. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to provide ATCO with modular units and ongoing support projects as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.