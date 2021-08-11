U.S. Navy Awards NCI Prime Position on SeaPort NxG Multiple Award Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCI Information Systems, Inc. (NCI), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. federal government agencies, today announced it has won a prime position on the U.S. Navy’s SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract. This multiple award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle has a base period of 2.5 years and an ordering period of five years, with a remaining ceiling value of $7.5 billion.

SeaPort-NxG enables acquisition support services for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in 23 functional areas including engineering and program management. Service examples include system engineering; software development, programming, network and engineering support; interoperability, test and evaluation and trials support; research and development; and services to support financial analysis, quality assurance, analytical and organizational assessment, logistics, information system development, information assurance and information technology.

“We are excited about the opportunities within this contract vehicle,” said Paul Dillahay, NCI’s president and CEO. “SeaPort-NxG will enable NCI to continue our support of the U.S. Navy with artificial intelligence and other technologies to help ensure its systems, platforms and assets are secure, state of the art, and always working to support the Navy’s missions around the world.”

About NCI

For more than 30 years, NCI Information Systems has been a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services to U.S. government agencies. With its Empower™ platform, NCI is at the forefront of implementing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to solve the government’s most complex mission challenges. Headquartered in Reston, Va., NCI is accelerating public sector AI adoption to create a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. For more information, visit www.nciinc.com.