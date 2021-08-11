RFG Advisory Named Finalist for 2021 Wealth Management Industry Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory "RFG", one of the nation's leading and fastest-growing platforms for independent advisors, is proud to announce that for the second year in a row, RFG has been named a finalist for the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards in the Non-Custodial RIA Support Platform Category. This year’s nomination recognizes Become a Warrior Advisor Podcast & Support Program.

Now in its 7th consecutive year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. More than 900 entries were received from 346 companies—an increase of over 40% from previous years.

CEO Bobby White said, “RFG is honored to be named a finalist by WealthManagement.com for the second consecutive year. Become a Warrior Advisor speaks volumes about our commitment and vision to be a force multiplier at scale for the entire wealth management industry. We’re empowering a new breed of independent financial advisor—one who is boldly prepared to lead with confidence, forge an intentional mindset and unleash growth opportunities, unapologetically in an uncertain world.”

The 7th Annual Industry Awards program was expanded in 2021 to recognize product and service providers who are pioneering innovation in new and emerging technologies, as well as progressive companies who are advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the financial services industry.

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Award winners who will be announced during an in-person and virtual evening awards ceremony taking place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 9, 2021.

“RFG couldn’t be prouder to be named finalist two years in a row by WealthManagement.com,” said Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory. “It reflects back the tech-enabled innovation and distinctive Servant Heart-Warrior Mindset culture RFG is known for. Become a Warrior Advisor podcast and support program was built exclusively for independent advisors, through the well-worn pages of our own playbook and decades of being in the trenches ourselves.”

The announcement comes at the heels of the recent release of the new Become a Warrior Advisor eBook and podcast episode 8 – “Just Show Up” and the release of RFG’s new groundbreaking podcast amplifying the stories of Independent Advisors, War Room Huddle. Both the Become a Warrior Advisor and War Room Huddle podcasts are available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts and all major podcast outlets,

We are proud to say RFG Advisory did not pay any compensation to participate in this award process. For more information on the selection criterion for each award please visit the third-party organization website for additional details.

Additional details about the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards and a full list of the 2021 finalists can be viewed on WealthManagement.com’s website at https://informaconnect.com/wealthmanagementcom-industry-awards/

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor.