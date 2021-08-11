USystems and Rahi Partner to Deliver to the Global Data Center Market

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USystems Ltd, the specialist manufacturer of data center cooling solutions, and Rahi Systems, the design, supply and data center solution installation specialists, have announced their partnership to deliver global supply and installation of USystems ColdLogik Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHX) and In Row Coolers.

USystems and Rahi will work together to assist some of the world’s largest organisations to increase efficiency, reduce carbon emissions to become more sustainable; by designing and delivering robust data centers appropriate for the future. This partnership will deliver a full turnkey solution, which not only offers exceptional value and service, but due to the efficient design of the ColdLogik RDHX and InRow Coolers, will offer significant operational savings, reduced time-to-market and eliminates inefficiencies for Data Centers whilst increasing its sustainability.

The USystems ColdLogik RDHX solution is an innovative liquid solution with adaptive technology. It provides an unrivalled versatile system which can not only deliver an unrivalled 200kW plus of cooling per rack, (ideal for HPC or AI applications), but can also work at the lower ends of the kW per rack needs to support MTDCs offering a scale that’s not possible in their current configurations. No supplementary cooling is required, and it has the ability to control the entire data hall temperature, allowing more space for racks and complete flexibility on kW per rack cooling, higher than any other cooling platform. A room neutral system means no more hot or cold aisles with additional “bolt on components” driving up operational expenditure.

Rahi will provide extensive data center design and supply all components for your desired layout and install as a full turnkey system, offering hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center operators a standardized and flexible data center solution with huge benefits including some of the best operational savings in the industry. The new partnership enables Rahi to incorporate the USystems RDHX into their global data center market portfolio and allows USystems to have a turnkey delivery with a partner that is expert in their field in data center deployments for the world’s leading data center providers.

Scott Bailey, CEO of USystems commented, “Our aim is to optimise existing data centers and design new build DCs that offer exceptional scale as standard while achieving significant free cooling with no major design changes. Rahi Solutions, reflects our own drive to support data centers globally, embracing this innovation to deliver efficient and sustainable data centers of the future by sharing USystems technology to assist the industry we work in. Partnering with Rahi is enabling us to deliver globally, at scale for our own customers as well as Rahi’s, who now gain access to the world leading Rear Door Coolers as well as receiving the exceptional design, supply, install and maintenance Rahi delivers”.

Speaking on behalf of Rahi, Tarun Raisoni, CEO and Co-Founder says, “We value our partner eco-system at Rahi as they enable us to provide the best possible solutions and services to our customers. We are delighted to bring USystems on board to support the data centers of tomorrow.”

