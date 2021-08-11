7digital Teams With Muzooka to Add Artist Assets to Music Data

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--7digital, (AIM:7DIG) the global leader in end-to-end digital music solutions, today announced a new partnership with Muzooka, the world's largest verified artist asset database, where content delivered via 7digital’s music-as-a-service platform is now pre-mapped with Muzooka’s pre-approved database of artist images, links, and other media assets, allowing brands to deliver a highly visual experience to their users via a simplified integration.

Muzooka provides a central hub to more than two million musical acts and comedians where record labels and managers control their own artist assets across multiple platforms, websites, apps, and smart displays. When an update is made on Muzooka, the new content is instantly distributed across all connected platforms to ensure that fans are always seeing the most accurate and up-to-date photos, bios, and links at HD-quality resolution. Muzooka has notably inked contracts with BMI and the Recording Academy, via Grammy.com.

“This collaboration between 7digital and Muzooka provides a powerful solution for our clients across streaming, B2B music, and fitness, as well as in automotive, gaming, and more,” says Paul Langworthy, CEO of 7digital. “Combined with 7digital’s core music platform capabilities, strong visual content and enhanced metadata has the capability to positively affect key consumption and audience engagement indicators. We are excited to offer this enhanced feature to help our clients bring new and differentiated experiences to market.”

“By integrating our label-approved artist assets, music services offer deeper engagement with the artists connected to their branded experience,” said Shawn Wilson, Muzooka CEO and founder. “We are thrilled to join forces with 7digital and offer this turnkey solution to maximize engagement on music streaming platforms across all industries.”

ABOUT 7digital

7digital is the global leader in B2B end-to-end digital music solutions, providing a scalable cloud-based platform that enables companies and brands to connect to its global music catalogue and rights management system to launch and manage unique and engaging music experiences. Operating worldwide in over 80 markets and integrated with more than 300,000 labels and publishers, 7digital's platform automates the complex and time-consuming processes of music management, making it easier to access and use music in streaming services, social media, home fitness, gaming, retail and more. http://www.7digital.com/.

ABOUT Muzooka

Muzooka is where record labels and managers control their own artist assets across multiple platforms from one central hub. When an image, bio, weblink, or video is updated on Muzooka it gets pushed out to connected platforms, which include ticketing, festivals, DSPs, radio, awards, automotive, gaming, and more. Muzooka also automates concert setlist reporting to collecting societies around the world, ensuring that songwriters and rights holders are properly paid when their songs are performed live. www.muzooka.com.