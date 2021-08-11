London Drugs Partners With ChopValue and Aims to Recycle the First 10 Million Chopsticks in 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canadian retailer and waste conversion leader London Drugs announced today a new partnership with ChopValue, a Vancouver-based sustainability brand that engineers minimalist homeware and decor made entirely from recycled chopsticks.

According to Accenture, consumers have dramatically changed purchasing behaviors since the start of the pandemic to make more environmentally friendly and sustainable purchases. London Drugs, already known as an eco-leader in recycling, is cementing their position by making sustainability more accessible. In addition to having chopstick collection bins available at every London Drugs location, ChopValue's interactive Closed Loop displays will be featured at select stores that enable consumers to drop off their used chopsticks and shop a variety of beautiful and sustainable products for the home and office, all in one place.

“At London Drugs, we know we have a part to play in helping to make our world a more sustainable place,” said Clint Mahlman, President and COO of London Drugs. “By partnering with purpose-driven brands like ChopValue, we can empower our community to shop locally from small businesses and educate consumers on the power of the circular economy. Customers can now visit 11 stores to experience ChopValue’s beautifully engineered products in person, and see how their “urban harvesting” approach uses materials that were once seen as waste but redefined as a resource.”

“With London Drugs as a new national partner, we're excited to show the public how collectively, every small step can drive a positive impact and inspire others to make decisions that are better for the planet,” said Felix Böck, Founder and CEO of ChopValue. “This truly Canadian partnership will enable conscious consumers to purchase our eco-friendly products, and live a more climate-positive lifestyle.”

Through this initial collaboration, London Drugs has given over half a million chopsticks a second life, and is committed to growing this unique partnership to recycle more than 10 million chopsticks in 2021. Canadians can now find ChopValue products online at www.londondrugs.com, in eleven select London Drugs stores around the Lower Mainland, Victoria, and Calgary, as well as their chopstick collection bins at all locations in Western Canada by the end of the year.

About London Drugs

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs sells to every province and territory in Canada through its online store www.LondonDrugs.com and has 79 physical stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from personal protection equipment for pandemic safety, to digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 9000 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring Canadian company that supports Canadian brands and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

About ChopValue

ChopValue is the world’s first circular economy franchise that designs and manufactures products using an innovative, high-performance material made entirely from recycled chopsticks. Since its founding in 2016, ChopValue’s “urban harvesting” approach has saved over 35 million chopsticks from the landfill, turning them into beautiful and sustainable products for the home and office. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the company operates a global network of corporate and franchise Microfactories that source, manufacture, distribute, and employ within local communities. ChopValue is a certified B Corporation with a simple vision of building a carbon-neutral future, one chopstick at a time. To learn more, visit www.chopvalue.com.