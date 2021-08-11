Cloudleaf and EyeSeal Announce Strategic Logistics Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the Cloudleaf solution ecosystem continues to grow, Cloudleaf, Inc. and EyeSeal are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. Cloudleaf provides a SaaS digital intelligence platform that leverages IoT and digital twin technologies to bring enhanced solutions that deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility across the globe.

EyeSeal provides devices that enable full visibility and protection for container shipping assets. They make it possible to continuously capture data directly from cargo assets. This level of certainty makes it possible for EyeSeal to provide its customers with the most competitive integrated insurance, intervention and recovery services.

Together Cloudleaf and EyeSeal are providing organizations with the ability to capture data directly from cargo assets on the move. Cloudleaf’s ‘single source-of-truth’ intelligence platform captures EyeSeal’s tamper-proof device data to provide customers with real-time alerts and information. In addition to this immediate visibility, the Cloudleaf platform also connects this information to other critical supply chain systems. Managing custom workflows and business rules, this level of clarity ensures shipments are moving through the supply chain in a secure and timely manner.

"With EyeSeal, we created a solution to a problem we suffered first-hand. Our mission is to eliminate uncertainty from cargo transportation. Our devices keep a watchful eye on your cargo from the moment it is loaded all the way to its final delivery,” says EyeSeal’s CEO, Enrique Acosta. “To use a metaphor, EyeSeal is very much like a 'flight recorder' for shipping containers. This level of visibility makes it possible for our customers to benefit from assured insurance coverage and swift recovery services in the event of shipping incidents.”

“Supply chain disruption due to the pandemic and resource limitations in the supply chain sometimes start with something as simple as the shipment container. It’s location, safety, and traceability in periods of heightened disruption become critical, especially in cases of insurance,” says Cloudleaf’s Head of Partnerships, Ken Carpenter. “In the journey to achieve end-to-end supply chain transformation and automation, the blend of Cloudleaf, EyeSeal, and our growing digital ecosystem effectively and cost-efficiently use IoT as a means to further those goals.”

For more information, please go to www.cloudleaf.com and www.eye-seal.com.

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next-generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML, and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real-time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability. For more information, visit: www.cloudleaf.com

About EyeSeal

EyeSeal's mission is to eliminate uncertainty from cargo transportation. EyeSeal's tamper-proof devices are installed inside shipping containers to keep a watchful eye on your cargo from the moment it is loaded all the way to its final delivery. The ability to capture data directly from cargo assets on the move makes it possible for EyeSeal to provide its customers with the most competitive integrated insurance, intervention and recovery services. For more information, visit: www.eye-seal.com