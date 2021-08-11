PCTEL Expands its Distribution Channel Globally

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components.

“I am very pleased to announce our new distribution agreement with Master Electronics. This strategic alliance with Master Electronics will expand our antenna business in the Industrial IoT market. PCTEL’s high performance and robust antenna portfolio designed to deliver continuous wireless connectivity and Master Electronics’ strong relationships, responsive service and added value are the right combination to drive success,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s Vice President & Chief Sales Officer. “I am looking forward to new opportunities to increase our presence in the high-growth Industrial IoT market.”

“We are excited to partner with a company like PCTEL that designs and develops products for next generation wireless solutions, including 5G and IIoT. We’re looking forward to offering PCTEL’s diverse product portfolio to our broad customer base,” said Paul Aspiras, Master Electronics Director of Product Management.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

About Master Electronics

THE PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS YOU NEED, FROM PEOPLE WHO CARE.

Master Electronics is a leading global authorized distributor of electronic components. For more than half a century, our family-owned company has remained focused on strong relationships, responsive service and added value. This is how Master Electronics has grown to serve hundreds of thousands of customers in partnership with hundreds of world-class suppliers.