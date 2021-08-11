San Juan Soccer Club Announce Jersey Partnership With Sacramento Real Estate Firm ERA CARLILE Realty Group

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--San Juan Soccer Club, a top-ten youth soccer organization in California, has inked a strategic marketing partnership with ERA CARLILE Realty Group, a Sacramento-based boutique real estate firm.

The multi-year sponsorship deal between San Juan Soccer Club and ERA CARLILE Realty Group will focus on building educational homeowner resources for the Greater Sacramento region while providing community initiatives through co-branded marketing efforts and promotional materials.

As part of the agreement, ERA CARLILE Realty Group will be the official marquee sponsor of San Juan Soccer Club’s home and away uniforms and will also be the team’s official real estate partner with marketing exclusivity in the Greater Sacramento region and surrounding communities. Additionally, San Juan Soccer Club’s new alternate third jersey, a first of its kind for the club, will display the new ERA CARLILE Realty Group logo across the uniform’s chest area.

“San Juan is so excited to announce this partnership with ERA CARLILE Realty Group. Both organizations’ core values and overall mission are very similar in our aspirations to impact the Greater Sacramento area and beyond,” said Matt Bernard, San Juan SC Technical Director. “As a club, we’re grateful that Taylor Greer and the ERA CARLILE Realty Group are enthusiastic about investing in our club and working on expanding opportunities for the youth and communities in and around our club.”

The formation of this strategic partnership underscores ERA CARLILE Realty Group’s ongoing commitment to the city of Sacramento and a dedicated effort to grow the positive influence of youth sports and recreational opportunities for children across Northern California.

President of ERA CARLILE Realty Group, Taylor Greer, is a lifelong soccer player and insisted on this marketing sponsorship with the area’s best competitive soccer program. “With my kids playing in the club and a fellow parent, I am excited for my business to represent such an esteemed organization,” said Greer.

About San Juan Soccer Club:

San Juan Soccer Club (SJSC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) youth soccer organization built on the foundation of empowering student-athletes through a diverse, life-enriching, and holistic environment. Welcoming student-athletes of all ages and playing abilities, our club's emphasis on player growth centers on developing complete individuals and growing better people to become better players. San Juan Soccer Club is committed to providing educational, tactical, technical, and mindful partnerships to our players, coaches, and community so that together we can reach the highest-level possible within the game of soccer and in life itself.

About ERA CARLILE Realty Group:

ERA CARLILE Realty Group has been servicing Northern California for 16 years for all real estate and lending needs of our customers. CARLILE is a one-of-a-kind International Real Estate Franchise founded upon unwavering ethics and strong sales skills. We pride ourselves on attention to detail though every process, while providing client satisfaction every time. This locally owned firm stands for quality transactions completed through expert personnel. When working with our CARLILE team, you will be surrounded by motivated and knowledgeable real estate professionals. When shopping for your next home or refinance, ERA CARLILE Realty Group has been designed with you in mind. We are ready to serve you and your real estate needs. DRE# 01907175N MLS# 785733 Visit our website: www.carlilerealty.com