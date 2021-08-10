Joby Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Reinvent Technology Partners to Become Publicly Traded Company

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joby Aviation, Inc. (“Joby” or the “Company”), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing, announced today that Joby Aero, Inc. completed its previously announced business combination with Reinvent Technology Partners (“RTP”) (NYSE: RTP), a special purpose acquisition company that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to partnering with bold leaders and companies. Upon the completion of the transaction, RTP changed its name to “Joby Aviation, Inc.” Joby’s common stock and warrants will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on August 11, 2021, under the ticker symbols “JOBY” and “JOBY WS,” respectively.

“Aviation connects the world in critically important ways but today it does that at the expense of our planet,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO at Joby. “By taking Joby public we have the opportunity to drive a renaissance in aviation, making emissions-free flight a part of everyday life. This is our generation’s moonshot moment, and at Joby we’re proud to be leaning in.”

Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn Co-Founder and Co-Lead Director of RTP, added, “With its advanced technology, we believe Joby is ‘Tesla meets Uber in the air’ and the clear leader in the eVTOL and aerial ridesharing space. We believe Joby is well-positioned with capital to be the first company to certification and commercialization. Closing this business combination accelerates Joby’s roadmap, and we look forward to supporting JoeBen and Joby’s world-class team in executing on their vision.”

Joby’s leadership in the sector is demonstrated by:

This transaction values Joby at $4.5 billion enterprise value, with proceeds raised plus cash on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2021 equaling approximately $1.6 billion. The proceeds are expected to fund Joby through initial commercial operations.

To memorialize the completion of the business combination, Joby will ring the opening bell at the NYSE at 9:30 a.m. ET on August 11, 2021. A live stream of the event and replay can be accessed by visiting https://www.nyse.com/bell. The Company’s revolutionary eVTOL aircraft will be exhibited outside the NYSE between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. ET on August 11, 2021. Members of the public are warmly invited to visit the aircraft.

Joby Aviation, Inc. is a California-headquartered transportation company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service beginning in 2024. The aircraft, which has a range of 150 miles on a single charge, can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Founded in 2009, Joby employs more than 800 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, and Marina, California, as well as Washington D.C. and Munich, Germany. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

Reinvent Technology Partners is a special purpose acquisition company led by Reid Hoffman, Mark Pincus and Michael Thompson, that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach. RTP was formed to support a technology business to innovate and achieve entrepreneurship at scale by leveraging its team’s operating expertise as founders of iconic technology companies, their experience building companies as advisors and board members, and the capital it raised.

