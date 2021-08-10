FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Becomes Sole Worldwide Distributor of Presagen’s Life Whisperer

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a world leader in the innovation, development, and manufacture of cell culture media and assisted reproductive technologies (ART), today announced that it will become the sole worldwide distributor of Life Whisperer, the fertility arm of Presagen, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) healthcare. Life Whisperer is a non-invasive and web-based software product that uses image-based analysis and AI to assist the embryologist’s determination of embryo viability.

While many factors affect the success rate of in vitro fertilization (IVF), the conventional method of determining embryo viability by optical microscopy can be subjective, and critical morphological features that indicate embryo viability may be missed. The Life Whisperer software can aid this process by analyzing high-resolution digital camera images taken of Day 5 embryos to assist in identifying embryo morphological features that correlate with uterine implantation potential. The AI algorithm produces a confidence score that objectively indicates an embryo’s implantation potential to produce an objective and standardized embryo viability score, thereby aiding embryologists in their effort to select embryos based on their likelihood of leading to a successful pregnancy.

“Fujifilm is a leading company of medical imaging and AI. We view Presagen’s emerging suite of AI-enabled fertility workflow tools as a strong complement to our portfolio of ART product offerings and aligned with Fujifilm’s broader commitment to AI.” said Tim Mullane, president and chief operating officer, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific.

“FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific continues to be the leader in providing innovative technologies to help tackle the challenges seen in IVF with the goal of helping to build families,” said Steven Geimer, executive director of the Medical Business Unit, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. “We believe that AI-based ART technology can significantly impact the embryo selection process by providing an objective tool that embryologists can utilize as part of their process to help in the endeavor to increase a patient’s pregnancy potential.”

Presagen developed and implemented a healthcare information network that enables IVF clinics to access the AI tools through the secure and real-time transfer of clinical medical data. That networking platform underpinned the development of the Life Whisperer embryo viability tools.

“Presagen is committed to improving health through the implementation of artificial intelligence,” said Dr. Michelle Perugini, chief executive officer and co-founder, Presagen. “Life Whisperer tools were developed in collaboration with IVF clinics across the world. Additional fertility tools are under development which will be seamlessly integrated into our current AI platform. This application of AI offers embryologists an objective method of assessing embryo quality to help them increase the chance of a successful pregnancy for their patients.1”

The Life Whisperer embryo viability product is expected to be available this summer through FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific and its existing distribution channels. The initial offering of the Life Whisperer embryo viability product will be authorized for sale in a number of countries across Europe and Asia Pacific. Additional countries are expected to be added as authorization for use by their respective regulatory agencies is received. Not for sale in the USA. For more information about using Life Whisperer and the current list of countries where it is available, please visit www.irvinesci.com/life-whisperer.

1. VerMilyea M, Hall JMM, Diakiw SM, et al. Development of an artificial intelligence-based assessment model for prediction of embryo viability using static images captured by optical light microscopy during IVF. Hum Reprod. 2020;35(4):770-784. doi:10.1093/humrep/deaa013

This product is a software application for assessment of embryo images, intended to be used for clinical decision support to aid in the selection of embryos during in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. Not intended to be used as direct diagnostics.