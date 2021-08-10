Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Type of Product, Scale of Operations, Expression System, Company Size, Biologics and Key Geographical Regions - Industry Trends and Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study on the contract service providers within the biopharmaceutical industry. The study features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of biopharmaceutical CMOs and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).
Over the years, the rising popularity of biologics has led to a paradigm shift in healthcare. In the last decade alone, the annual number of approvals of biopharmaceuticals, by the US FDA, have steadily risen. In fact, in 2019, a total of 28 biopharmaceutical products (including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and gene therapies) were approved in the US. Further, over 8,000 biological pharmaceutical products are currently under clinical investigation, across the world. Given the evident benefits (including high efficacy, target specificity and favorable safety profiles) of biologics over small molecule drugs, the biopharma market is poised to witness continued and consistent growth over the next several years. However, biologics production is a complex and capital-intensive process fraught with a wide range of challenges. Some key concerns of contemporary innovators include the rate of attrition of pipeline drugs/therapies, prolonged development timelines, complex molecular structure (which demand niche and specialized expertise), current facility limitations and capacity constraints, and safety and efficacy-related issues.
Given the technical and operational challenges outlined above, an increasing number of drug developers have demonstrated the preference to outsource various parts of their biologics manufacturing operations. The landscape of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market, specifically those that claim to have biologics-related capabilities, features a mix of large, mid-sized and small companies. As a result of several mergers and acquisitions, the market is now fairly consolidated with a number of established players operating as one-stop-shops. Moreover, since the biopharmaceutical sector is amongst the most highly regulated industries in the world, biopharma CMOs, specifically those offering regulatory assistance, are perceived as attractive strategic partners (especially to the smaller developer companies). With outsourcing being increasingly accepted as a viable and beneficial business model within the biopharmaceutical industry, we anticipate the biologics manufacturing services market to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.
