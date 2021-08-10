 IronNet and Mandiant Partner to Protect Public Sector and Commercial Supply Chains

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IronNet, the market leader in network detection and response (NDR) and cyber collective defense, and Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc., today announced a partnership to provide best-in-breed managed cyber defense capabilities to companies and government agencies of all sizes across the globe.

“We are teaming with IronNet for the kind of network protection and detection capabilities that enable us to help eliminate or minimize the impact of security breaches, and to create a dynamic cyber defense. We have both seen organizations and agencies impacted by sophisticated attacks and share in the same mission of delivering collective defense for these customers,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO of FireEye Mandiant.

IronNet and Mandiant’s new jointly managed collective defense service offering removes the burden of identifying new and novel threats from public and private security teams by providing a potent software and services combination. Under the joint service offering, Mandiant’s expert cyber threat hunting, assessment, and incident response teams utilize the combined capabilities of IronNet’s powerful NDR solution, IronDefense, and its IronDome global collective defense solution, as well as Mandiant’s industry-leading threat intelligence and continuous security validation capabilities.

“In many ways, bringing the IronDome collective defense platform’s capabilities to a huge range of new customers in the public and private sectors and their supply chains by combining it with Mandiant’s best-in-class hunters and incident responders, is exactly what our customers and prospects have been telling us they need right now,” said IronNet co-CEO Bill Welch.

The combined offering is designed to allow organizations to scale their threat detection and hunting across not only their own networks but those of their customers and supply chain partners as well. By combining the vast breadth of real-time threat intelligence collected by IronNet and Mandiant, this new offering also enables large and small organizations alike to benefit from the combined learnings of hundreds of IronNet and Mandiant customers in critical industries including energy, financial services, healthcare, and the public sector across the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East.

Tom Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer of Southern Company, a leading energy company serving nine million customers across the United States, said, “The combination of capabilities that these two key cybersecurity providers bring to the table will help security teams more effectively identify and stop threats targeting public and private sector organizations.”

Wilson, whose company provides electric power generation, natural gas and electricity distribution, and fiber optics and telecommunications services across a number of states and works closely with local, state, and federal organizations added, “By helping companies stop threats in their own networks and scale across multiple organizations and industries, the joint capabilities of these two companies has the potential to be game-changing.”

“Combining the Mandiant team’s stellar skill set with IronNet’s NDR and collective defense platforms is the way we are going to scale cyber collective defense across a huge number of new partners and customers, truly delivering on our vision of cyber collective defense for industries and nations,” said GEN (Ret.) Keith B. Alexander, founder and co-CEO of IronNet and former Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Founding Commander of U.S. Cyber Command.

About Mandiant

Mandiant brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how organizations secure their networks by delivering the world’s first-ever collective defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former U.S. NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience at the highest levels, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing governments and companies around the world today. By combining its core NDR capabilities with a large group of ecosystem integrations and the leverage brought to bear with its collective defense platform, IronNet enables the defense of not just individual companies or government agencies, but of also of supply chains, industries, and nations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to expectations, beliefs, benefits, plans and objectives with respect to the strategic partnership between IronNet and Mandiant. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon beliefs and information as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to change as a result of new information, future events or other circumstances and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. In addition, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and IronNet specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update the forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this release.

In March of 2021, IronNet and LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DFNS) (“LGL”) announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in IronNet becoming a public company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named “IronNet, Inc.” and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “IRNT.”IronNet

Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release relates to a proposed transaction between LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (“LGL”) and IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (“IronNet”). LGL has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that includes a proxy statement to be distributed to LGL’s stockholders in connection with LGL’s solicitation of proxies for the vote by LGL’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other transactions described in the Registration Statement, as well as a preliminary prospectus relating to the offer of LGL’s securities to be issued to IronNet’s stockholders in connection with the completion of the proposed business combination described in the Registration Statement. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, LGL will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to stockholders of LGL as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. LGL also will file other relevant documents from time to time regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF LGL ARE URGED TO READ THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND, ONCE AVAILABLE, THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT HAVE BEEN OR WILL BE FILED BY LGL FROM TIME TO TIME WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents containing important information about LGL and IronNet once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by LGL when and if available, can be obtained free of charge on LGL’s website at https://www.dfns.ai or by directing a written request to LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., 165 Liberty St., Suite 220, Reno, NV 89501 or to info@dfnsi.ai.

Participants in the Solicitation

LGL and IronNet and their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of LGL’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transactions. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from LGL’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transactions described in the Registration Statement and the interests that such persons have in the proposed business combination are set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding IronNet’s business combination with LGL. When used in this Report, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to IronNet’s future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside LGL’s or IronNet’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the amount of cash available following any redemptions by LGL stockholders; the ability to meet the NYSE’s listing standards following the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; costs related to the proposed business combination; IronNet’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; IronNet’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of IronNet’s products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; IronNet’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance of IronNet’s products; potential litigation involving LGL or IronNet; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for IronNet’s products. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement, LGL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (as amended), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed by LGL from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and neither LGL nor IronNet undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.