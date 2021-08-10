Perfect Corp. partners with Allure to bring 2021 Fall makeup trends to its AR experiential September issue

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, has partnered with celebrated Condé Nast beauty publication Allure, for an interactive experience bringing the magazine’s September issue to life through virtual makeup try-ons. Through this collaboration, readers can virtually try-on the bright and bold fall makeup looks featured in the September issue with YouCam’s advanced augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies.

YouCam Makeup x Allure Partnership Bridges the Gap Between Print and Digital

This year's September issue marks the second partnership between YouCam Makeup and Allure, as the iconic publication looks to introduce readers to a new era in beauty across its digital channels, as well as through the print publication. The September issue, available August 10th, will be a vivid, riotous and joyful celebration of color. Within the issue, readers can scan a QR code to access an immersive experience in the YouCam Makeup app and virtually try-on the boldest and most on-trend makeup looks of the fall season. The enhanced editorial experience created in partnership with Perfect Corp. is set to drive high engagement among the magazine’s beauty enthusiast reader base, as Allure’s first partnership with YouCam Makeup in November 2020 resulted in an amazing 6.5 Million virtual try-ons.

Virtual Try-On Experience Inspires Readers to Find Their Perfect Makeup Look

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the beauty experts at Allure again to bring a personalized beauty experience to all readers through interactive virtual try-on technology,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “As consumers return to their makeup routines and discover bright color cosmetics again, we want to inspire and empower all to find their perfect shade, and there is no better way to achieve this than with AR and AI-powered virtual try-on technology.”

“Allure’s September issue is a saturated celebration of color—in an uncertain world, it’s a constant source of joy and energy and of course beauty transformation," says Allure Executive Beauty Director, Jenny Bailly. "We created a true rainbow of makeup looks rooted in our favorite fall trends and were thrilled to be able to integrate the YouCam Makeup app into our pages so readers can—instantly and from anywhere—try them on and get inspired.”

Readers are invited to download the free YouCam Makeup app via QR code inside the September issue of Allure, and follow along with in-app interactive looks.

