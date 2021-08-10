CynergisTek Adds Another New Client in the Mid-Atlantic for Security Consulting and Staffing

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping healthcare organizations navigate emerging security and privacy issues, focusing on creating true partnerships, today announced the award of a new contract with a seven-hospital health system located in the mid-atlantic for a full range of security services including staffing to address the lack of resources with the necessary expertise on-hand.

CynergisTek will perform penetration testing services, a risk assessment to identify gaps in the existing security program and provide staffing support to remediate and help the organization meet its cybersecurity goals. Sixty-four percent of healthcare organizations are below a passing grade when it comes to NIST CSF conformance and the first step in determining where to focus efforts to improve an organization’s risk posture is through a thorough third-party risk assessment and technical testing. At CynergisTek, its services and rich expertise provide an in-depth analysis of risk and critical insight into a clear path forward to shore up cyber defenses. This six-figure services agreement is a further demonstration of the health system’s efforts to protect their operations and patient privacy and safety.

In a recent industry report, CynergisTek was recognized as a true partner by healthcare organizations. CynergisTek’s Resilience Validation™ is about ensuring its clients have an approach that responds every day through a coach and client partnership. “Since 2004, we have dedicated ourselves to the healthcare industry making a real impact for our clients. The opportunity to win this new business was very competitive and we were awarded the contract due to our reputation in the market as a collaborative and experienced leader,” said Mac McMillian, CEO and President at CynergisTek. He continues, “Credit for this win goes to the men and women who serve our clients -- for standing behind the ethos of our brand and carrying the torch as we continue to accelerate our growth with new clients in healthcare.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.