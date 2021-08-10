Tesis Labs and Personal Genome Diagnostics Announce Collaboration to Advance Cancer Profiling and Treatment

BALTIMORE & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tesis Labs, a leader in targeted genetic sequencing, and Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics, today announced a new collaboration to maximize the power of genetic sequencing and bioinformatics. Through this collaboration, the companies intend to combine resources and expertise to create new genomics solutions that could combat cancer and improve outcomes for patients, and advance market access initiatives to accelerate adoption in the market.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that by 2040, there will be 29.5 million new cancer cases and nearly 16.4 million deaths worldwide per year. This new strategic collaboration brings together highly specialized clinical laboratory and biotechnology teams, enabling their expertise, creativity, and passion for delivering the latest genetic and bioinformatic insights to advance cancer predisposition, profiling, and treatment.

“We are excited to partner with PGDx and leverage our aligned vision and collective expertise to enable new and creative clinical opportunities,” stated Ron King, Tesis Labs CEO. “Genetic sequencing and genetic biomarkers are revealing new opportunities for medicine. Our clinical expertise and approaches to unlocking the power of genetic sequencing are bringing new insights to cancer research, profiling and treatment.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Tesis Labs, a company that shares our passion for expanding the reach of genetic sequencing through decentralized testing,” said Megan Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of PGDx. “We look forward to working with Tesis Labs to further progress advancements in genomic insights and patient-centered oncology care.”

Tesis uses a genetically integrated medical platform for targeted genetic sequencing and comprehensive genetic data collection to support many medical specialties. The company’s existing labs are in Denver, Lafayette, Colo., and Houston.

PGDx currently offers three pan-cancer NGS kitted solutions – elio™ tissue complete, an FDA cleared kit, elio™ plasma complete, a comprehensive liquid biopsy solution, and elio™ plasma resolve, which has received FDA breakthrough device designation – that provide researchers and clinicians with the ability to identify biomarkers and profile tumors through advanced genomic sequencing within their own hospital systems and laboratories.

About Tesis Labs

Tesis Labs' genetically integrated medical platform has revolutionized targeted genetic sequencing. Our mission is to change medicine by providing physicians, hospitals, and researchers with the tools to help patients treat and overcome major chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, cancer, and diabetes through advanced genetic testing. Tesis offers healthcare providers and physicians access to our unique genetic testing and precision medicine, enabling them to create personalized care plans for treating chronic diseases – individually and across generations. We also enable medical device companies and pharmaceuticals to bring new products to market and create a robust repository of genetic data and research. Visit www.tesislabs.com to learn more.

About Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) empowers the fight against cancer by unlocking actionable information from the genome. We are committed to improving clinical insight, speed of results, and healthcare economics by delivering a portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products for health systems worldwide. PGDx was established by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies. PGDx’s elio™ Platform has enabled the development of standardized tissue-based and liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing (NGS) kits for laboratories worldwide, featuring automated bioinformatics that ensures consistent results and quality of testing. By automating the data analysis process, PGDx is enabling the scalability of precision medicine with a fast, reliable, and accurate diagnostics platform. For additional information, visit www.pgdx.com.