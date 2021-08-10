Avaya Named Finalist in 2021 SuperNova Awards by Constellation Research – For Enabling Superior Customer Experiences

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, was named a finalist in the 11th annual Constellation SuperNova Awards. As digital transformation evolves across industries and geographies, organizations must make the right investments in technology to remain leaders in their field. The SuperNova Awards recognize individuals and teams who are prioritizing disruptive technology and transforming their organizations with digital initiatives. Avaya and one of its forward-thinking education customers, St. John’s School, were a team selected in the Next-Generation Customer Experience category.

Like many schools around the world during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. John’s Lutheran School in the suburbs of Chicago was challenged with finding a solution for distance learning in a matter of days. St. John’s chose Avaya Spaces®, a workstream collaboration platform that enabled them to successfully transition the entire student body to an immersive online learning program within one week of the state’s shelter-in-place orders. Avaya Spaces enabled St. John’s to quickly implement a simple, single, user-friendly solution that students, teachers, and administrators could use on any device without the need to install and maintain software. Beyond education, St. John’s is using the platform for board meetings, faculty meetings and more.

“I’ve always considered myself a pioneer of new technology and ideas for educating, but COVID-19 was a challenge beyond anything I could have imagined. It wasn’t about just using a video solution to see each other. It was about moving collaboration and operations entirely online,” said Matthew Kamien, Principal at St. John’s Lutheran School. “Having the Avaya OneCloud™ solution with Avaya Spaces allowed our school and parish to continue its feeling of connected family and community. When seeking a solution, this was paramount. It is who we have been for over 150 years.”

“The level of business model sophistication and deft use of disruptive technology set apart the 2021 finalists in this year’s Supernova Awards,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. “This year’s individuals, teams, and organizations have shown how to work in the most extreme conditions of remote work, physical work, and hybrid work. As we move towards data driven digital networks and new data value chains, the finalists have shown what’s required to take their businesses to the next level.”

“For school districts and education institutions, communication isn’t simply about video calls, it is about expanding the reach of knowledge in ways unimaginable before, fostering collaboration inside and outside the classroom and ensuring that students, faculty and staff are kept safe,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “With Avaya Spaces workstream collaboration, we are committed to accelerating our partnership with educators across the globe to enable distance learning powered by cloud innovation and an easy-to-use app that combines the best of video conferencing with true, immersive collaboration and 24-7 engagement and communication.”

The 2021 SuperNova Award judges, comprised of technology thought leaders and journalists, selected finalists who demonstrated success in implementing cutting-edge business models and emerging technologies for their organizations. Finalists achieved remarkable results, including competitive advantage, cost savings and quantifiable improvements in agility.

Public voting for the SuperNova Awards will take place online from August 9 – September 3, 2021. The winners will be announced at the SuperNova Awards Gala on October 27 in Half Moon Bay, California, during Constellation’s Connected Enterprise. To vote, visit https://www.constellationr.com/node/21516/vote and select “Matt Kamien, Avaya and St. John’s School” in the Next-Generation Customer Experience category.

For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2021

Additional Resources

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what’s next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R “Ray” Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “our vision,” “plan,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom