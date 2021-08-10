Zero Suicide Institute and Jaspr Health Partner on New Digital Platform to Help Prevent Suicide

Co-designed with suicide science experts, people with lived experience and leading healthcare systems, Jaspr Health transforms natural wait times into immediate, empowered self-care and support of ED staff to stabilize suicide crises. (Photo: Business Wire)

Co-designed with suicide science experts, people with lived experience and leading healthcare systems, Jaspr Health transforms natural wait times into immediate, empowered self-care and support of ED staff to stabilize suicide crises. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zero Suicide Institute at Education Development Center (EDC), an international organization committed to preventing suicide deaths by catalyzing system-wide transformation in health systems, and Jaspr Health, the technology leader in scaling access to evidence-based suicide-care for patients and providers, announced a partnership that will integrate awareness, education and support to help save lives.

Jaspr Health is Zero Suicide Institute’s first Digital Solution Partner. This Fall, the organizations will jointly launch new educational forums, webinars and content for health systems that will highlight how this digital technology can significantly improve the standardization of compassionate, personalized and evidence-based care.

“The Zero Suicide movement is a thriving global effort to prevent suicide deaths by transforming how health systems care for people at risk for suicide death,” said Dr. Julie Goldstein Grumet, director of Zero Suicide Institute. “Our Institute supports healthcare organizations as they transform care—and digital technology is critical for scalability and success. As both a pioneer and thought leader in the digital suicide prevention space, Jaspr Health is a natural choice as our first Digital Solution Partner.”

Behavioral Health Emergencies on the Rise

Hospital Emergency Departments (EDs) are on the front lines for suicide prevention and care, yet few are equipped for the overwhelming increase in patients—14 million behavioral health emergencies per year and growing 12 percent annually. This partnership will assist health systems in delivering reliable access to required, standardized evidence-based protocols, including suicide risk assessments, crisis stability planning and lethal means safety. Combined, these services will help stabilize patients and extend support through care transitions, without additional burden on staff. Zero Suicide Institute and Jaspr Health are committed to helping health systems develop trusting, caring and highly reliable solutions to decrease the risk of suicide.

Jaspr Health’s digital suicide-care platform improves the patient experience and optimizes provider care. With its protocols, hours of traditional ED waiting times can be transformed into meaningful experience, with on-demand guided assessments and powerful videos of survivors with lived experiences. This combination helps EDs deliver compassionate care and instill hope when it’s needed most, both in the hospital and at home with a companion mobile app.

“Data show that when you implement a Zero Suicide framework, you improve outcomes,” said Dr. Kelly Koerner, Jaspr Health Co-Founder and CEO. “Jaspr’s evidence-based digital technology helps health systems achieve safer care by overcoming ongoing workforce shortages and other barriers. Leveraging Jaspr from the moment a patient is detected to be suicidal can significantly and immediately improve care. We’re extremely honored to be chosen as their first Digital Solution Partner and to help scale access to the evidence-based care that will ultimately save lives.”

In a randomized clinical trial in hospital emergency rooms, Jaspr Health significantly outperformed care-as-usual, resulting in increased access to evidence-based suicide-specific interventions, increased capacity for patients to cope with suicidal thoughts, decreased patient distress and agitation, and increased patient reports of learning skills to regulate their emotions.

About Jaspr Health

Jaspr Health is a trusted, digital suicide-care platform with automated, evidence-based protocols that improve the patient experience, optimize provider care, and empower health systems to reduce their risks and costs, ultimately saving lives. For more information visit Jasprhealth.com.

About Zero Suicide

Zero Suicide is a transformational framework for health and behavioral health care systems. Zero Suicide presents an aspirational challenge—to establish suicide prevention as a patient safety goal—through systemwide transformation toward safer and more effective suicide care. Zero Suicide Institute at EDC provides training, consultation, and technical assistance in implementing system- and provider-level changes to improve suicide care. For more information visit ZeroSuicideInstitute.com.