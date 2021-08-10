Seaboard Federal Credit Union Selects Access Softek Robo-Advisor, EasyVestTM

BERKELEY, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Softek, Inc., an omnichannel digital banking provider, announced that Seaboard Federal Credit Union ($181 million in assets), has selected EasyVest, Access Softek’s integrated robo-advisor solution, to provide automated investing solutions to members. EasyVest is a fully automated investment manager that seamlessly integrates with both online and mobile banking and gives credit union members a useful, wealth-building service.

The solution also increases Seaboard Federal Credit Union's member engagement by giving members additional opportunities to transact with the credit union, rather than outside wealth management providers. While wealth management programs have traditionally been exclusive to those with a large amount of assets, EasyVest opens investment opportunities for everyone and guides them through the investment process.

"To better retain members and provide financial tools they need in every stage of their life, we wanted to make investing easier for everyone - especially for our younger members," said Kyle Casburn, President and CEO of Seaboard. "EasyVest has been a great asset for us and our members because it does not require an excessive amount of funds or a deep understanding of the stock market This solution makes growing wealth easy and eliminates the stress so often associated with investing."

EasyVest evaluates the members' timeline, risk appetite, income, and investing goals through a series of questions to recommend the best portfolio for them. Members can use online or mobile banking to invest in individual or retirement accounts, track performance, and move cash in and out of the investment account. EasyVest offers a wide range of low-cost, diversified ETF portfolios as well as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) alternatives and the solution has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Finovate Awards for Best Wealth Management Solution.

“We built EasyVest to be as simple to use as possible. Credit unions have a huge opportunity to grow just by offering more inclusive wealth management services,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “With an easy user experience and a low barrier of entry, credit unions can see exponential growth among members and their assets.”

About Seaboard Federal Credit Union

Since 1940, Seaboard Federal Credit Union has strived to meet the needs of its owners in providing a safe and sound financial alternative. All accounts are insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the federal government. The credit union is democratically controlled and allows members to take part in their financial future by electing the Board of Directors. Seaboard Federal Credit Union strives to keep costs low and profits are returned to members through lower fees and higher dividends because Seaboard Federal Credit Union are not for profit, but for service. Learn more at https://www.seaboardfcu.com/

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Now in its 35th year, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union clients from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com.