Tritium Partners With Greenlots and Baltimore Gas and Electric to Deliver EV Charging to Central Maryland

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To address the need for more electric vehicle (EV) charging options, Tritium partnered with Greenlots and Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) on a series of charging locations throughout Central Maryland. The first phase includes 12 sites with Tritium RT50 direct current (DC) fast chargers which have been installed at libraries, government parking lots, airports, and retail centers, with eight more charging destinations planned in the coming months. Greenlots, a member of the Shell Group, is providing installation and networking services to these BGE locations throughout the region.

" Not only will these installations encourage Baltimore-area drivers to consider purchasing electric vehicles by reducing range anxiety, but they will also help Maryland reach its goal of having 300,000 zero-emissions vehicles on the road by 2025," said Divesh Gupta, Baltimore Gas and Electric Director of Strategy. " Implementing this technology supports our purpose of powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities."

BGE launched an EV charging network in Maryland in the fall of 2019. As the charging network continues to roll out, EV drivers will have the option to charge their vehicles at any of the 100 BGE-owned DC fast charger sites throughout the BGE service area. BGE's charging rates are comparable to other public charging options and give drivers the flexibility and peace of mind to drive farther than ever before.

" We strive to connect communities by unlocking EV charging solutions to power the transition to electric mobility," said Matt Androski, Chief Commercial Officer at Greenlots. " By working with BGE and Tritium, we are making electric vehicle infrastructure more accessible."

With more than 2.7 million high-power charging sessions across 41 countries, delivering over 55 GWh of energy, Tritium is a global leader in EV charging innovation. The company developed the world’s only fully liquid-cooled, IP65-rated charger, providing customers with technology that is ingress-protected and sealed from outside elements, thus reducing the total cost of ownership. Tritium was also one of the first companies to enable Plug and Charge technology, allowing an EV that supports Plug and Charge to communicate seamlessly and authorize payments directly from the driver's account without needing a payment card or RFID tag.

As EV ownership expands across the world, installations like BGE’s charging sites are an essential part of easing range anxiety with drivers.

" We applaud BGE for their investment in EV infrastructure. Maryland is part of a critical interstate corridor for both residents and travelers and having access to charging options near both highways and suburban areas is vital to continued electrification," said Mike Calise, President of Americas at Tritium. " Through this partnership, we are building an ecosystem that supports the widespread transition to electric mobility by making it easier for more Marylanders to access fast chargers."

