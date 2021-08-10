Pinnacle Financial Partners Inks Landmark Agreement To Become A Founding Partner Of Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Financial Partners has entered into an agreement with Southwest Value Partners (SWVP) and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of Nashville Yards’ entertainment district and music venue, to become the first “Founding Partner” of Nashville Yards. As part of the multi-year agreement brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Pinnacle will serve as the development’s exclusive banking partner.

As a Founding Partner, a premium and category exclusive designation, Pinnacle will receive large-scale branding presence and sponsorship activations across the Nashville Yards development, including year-round, brand-tailored LED signage on all screens within the Nashville Yards signage network and customized exposure via Nashville Yards’ digital channels.

“Nashville Yards is a visionary project that will help bring greater balance to the live-work-play character of downtown,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “Pinnacle is Nashville’s bank, and for 20 years we’ve worked hard to be a catalyst for shaping the urban core. Nashville Yards is poised to strengthen the business district and give it a strong dose of Music City spirit with integrated music, live entertainment and plenty of hospitality. It will represent downtown Nashville at its best for residents and visitors alike, so naturally Nashville’s best bank needs to be there as a Founding Partner and the exclusive banking partner.”

Additionally, Nashville Yards and Pinnacle will work together to engage visitors via promotional opportunities throughout the year, such as a sweepstakes executed by the music venue and special events exclusively for residents and commercial tenants of the development. Pinnacle will also have the opportunity to host business-to-business events at the Nashville Yards entertainment district throughout the course of the relationship.

“We are honored to work with an award-winning and nationally recognized firm like Pinnacle that has a rich history in the Nashville community and that shares our core values and commitment to grow and elevate music and live entertainment across the city,” said Scott Emery, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “Not only will Pinnacle’s presence enhance the guest experience at Nashville Yards, but they will also help us continue Music City’s long-standing tradition of having world-class music and live entertainment experiences. I believe that together, we have created a landmark partnership, with the people of Nashville as the true beneficiaries of this new long-term relationship.”

This partnership builds on Pinnacle’s recent announcement that it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Nashville Yards, further highlighting the company’s strategic investment in the expanding Nashville market. Learn more about Pinnacle’s new headquarters at Nashville Yards.

“We’re grateful to Pinnacle for investing in the Nashville Yards project and for sharing our long-term vision for this best-in-class development,” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner of SWVP, the developer and owner of Nashville Yards. “In conjunction with AEG, we are excited to elevate one of the nation’s premier banking institutions throughout the project in an intentional, impactful, and extraordinary manner. We are confident this partnership with Pinnacle will foster new opportunities for Nashville Yards residents, tenants, and visitors, as well as for the Nashville community as a whole.”

In addition to the entertainment offerings, the 18-acre Nashville Yards development includes the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville (recently named the nation’s best new hotel by USA Today readers); the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; Amazon Nashville’s two Class A+ office towers comprising more than one million square feet; the 650,000 square foot, multi-tenant Class A+ office tower that will include the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners; a 1.3-acre park; multiple green spaces and plazas; and additional retail, restaurant, and residential buildings.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2020 deposit data from the FDIC. The company earned a spot on FORTUNE’s 2021 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fifth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2020.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $35.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 14 primarily urban markets across the Southeast. Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

About Nashville Yards

Nashville Yards is an 18-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including a luxury Grand Hyatt hotel and the historic Union Station Hotel; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class entertainment district and concert venue; and creative and Class-A+ office space anchored by Amazon Nashville and a new multi-tenant office tower that will include the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners. The development will benefit from open plazas and green spaces, including a 1.3-acre urban park that will span the west side of the project from Broadway to Church Street. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.