Arizona OBGYN Affiliates Rebrands Practice, Announces Partnership with West Valley Women's Care

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizona OBGYN Affiliates (AOA), the largest integrated practice of OB-GYN physicians in Arizona, announced today its rebrand to Women’s Health Arizona and new strategic partnership with West Valley Women's Care, an esteemed practice with a legacy of serving the Phoenix community for almost 20 years.

As a member partner of Women’s Health USA (WHUSA), a national leader in value-based care and practice management for the women’s health sector, AOA’s rebrand to Women’s Health Arizona signifies the next chapter in growth and evolution as the practice continues to expand its footprint in the Arizona market – providing the highest levels of clinical, technical and ethical standards in women’s healthcare across the region. Together with West Valley Women's Care, Women’s Health Arizona includes nearly 70 physicians and advanced practice providers and support team members.

“We are proud to welcome the West Valley team into our family. We’ve known these talented individuals for years and are excited to have them as an official member of our practice,” said Michael Urig, M.D., leading physician for Women’s Health Arizona. “As an established practice in the community, they bring with them uncompromised clinical excellence and a deep level of compassionate care. Our partnership is occurring at a very exciting time as we strategically move forward together under the new Women’s Health Arizona umbrella.”

Founded by James M. Johnson, M.D., West Valley Women's Care will maintain its community legacy with the same name and exceptional care its patients have come to know and expect from their team. Through its partnership with Women’s Health Arizona, West Valley will have greater access to advanced resources, new technologies and innovative services to benefit both the provider and patient – bolstering the practice’s position in the community as a premier provider of women’s care.

“Together with Women’s Health Arizona, we’re able to position ourselves for the future and support the growing needs of women and families across the Phoenix community, which includes additional services at time of care, adding to the convenience and overall experience for our patients,” said Dr. Johnson.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the hard work from our team to build our practice through meaningful relationships with our patients, which will continue to strengthen through this new partnership. I’m thrilled for the next chapter in our practice’s evolution,” said Raymond D. Suarez, M.D., Partner at West Valley Women's Care.

Women’s Health Arizona is currently pursuing additional opportunities to expand throughout the state and expects to grow to more than 100 providers strong by the end of 2021.

About Women’s Health Arizona

Women’s Health Arizona is the largest OB-GYN practice in the state of Arizona. Founded by physicians in 2007, the practice is dedicated to providing exceptional women's healthcare through its branch offices and Valley-wide locations. Providing a unique medical model with independently operated branches part of a single larger family, the practice has transformed into a respected authority in Arizona healthcare. For more information, visit womenshealthaz.com.

About Women’s Health USA

Women’s Health USA is a provider of value-based care and practice management services to more than 650 women’s health providers across the U.S. With a unique focus on women, Women’s Health USA is an influential player in the development of new cost effective, value-based modes of care delivery. For 22 years, the company has successfully implemented innovative growth strategies and driven streamlined operational costs, payer alignment, ancillary services development, brand development strategies and risk management services. Its unique partnership model enables women’s health groups to operate independently, while leveraging the resources and influence of a national organization. If you would like more information about this, please contact Leslie Stedman at 860.678.3400 or lstedman@whusa.com.