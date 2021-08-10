Manscaped™ Designated Official Male Grooming Partner of West Ham United

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manscaped™, the global leader in men’s grooming and self-care, certainly hit the nail on the head with this ironclad partnership. Today, the acclaimed men’s lifestyle brand proudly announces the newest addition to its ever-expanding sports partnership roster, the world-renowned West Ham United Football Club, lovingly known as the Hammers. As an iconic force within the prestigious Premier League - with 23 seasons under their belts and roots that date back to 1895 - West Ham United’s rich history has been synonymous with football for decades. Now, with Manscaped as the club’s Official Male Grooming Partner, this season is sure to bring added precision, accuracy, and ball control.

“We’re excited to announce our return to the Premier League stage in partnership with West Ham United, a club revered and respected by so many fans worldwide,” said Joey Kovac, VP of Marketing at Manscaped. “As a storied club full of phenoms and veterans alike, the Hammers are widely known for their exceptional performance, meaningful brand values, and total likability — qualities we often define ourselves with as a brand. We look forward to amplifying this special partnership throughout the 2021-22 season.”

In addition to similar brand ideals, Manscaped and West Ham United share a commitment to fighting testicular cancer, a prominent men’s health concern and the most common form of cancer among men ages 15-35. Manscaped’s long-time partnership with the Testicular Cancer Society aims to spread education and awareness about the disease. This steadfast cause strongly resonates with West Ham United and its vast fan base, having experienced the repercussions of the disease among their tight team and brand family firsthand. This like-minded mission further enhances this dynamic partnership.

“We are proud to partner with Manscaped, a company which sets the very highest standards with its range of male grooming products and is also raising awareness of testicular cancer which affects thousands of men across the UK every year,” said Nathan Thompson, Commercial Director of West Ham United.

The partnership kicked off on Saturday, Aug. 7th with the 2021 Betway Cup where the Hammers returned to the field with a bang, beating Atalanta 2 - 0 on their home turf, the historic London Stadium. The venue of the 2012 Summer Olympics now displays the distinctive Manscaped logo during every Premier League game in the 2021-22 season. Furthermore, fans around the world will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of social media and digital activations throughout the season including the chance to win a VIP game day experience.

What’s more, West Ham United fans can use discount code HAMMERS to get 20% off their entire order at uk.manscaped.com. Cheers to smooth ball-ocks ahead!

About West Ham United

The Club now known as West Ham United was formed as Thames Ironworks FC in the year 1895 as the works team of the Thames Ironworks & Shipbuilding Company Limited. After being reformed in 1900, the Hammers joined the Football League Second Division in 1919, reached the FA Cup final and were promoted to the First Division in 1923. FA Cup victories were enjoyed in 1964, 1975 and 1980, followed by a record-high third-place League finish in 1985/86 and, since 1993, the Irons have been regular members of the Premier League. West Ham United has been represented by some of the finest players to lace up a pair of boots, too, including three of the men who inspired England to FIFA World Cup glory in 1966 - captain Bobby Moore, hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst and fellow goalscorer Martin Peters - and many, many more. The Club played at three east London venues for a short period before moving to the Boleyn Ground in Upton Park in 1904, spending 112 years there before switching to the 60,000-capacity London Stadium in Stratford in the summer of 2016.

About Manscaped™

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based Manscaped™ is the leading men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over two million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories that are intelligently designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. Manscaped offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, and South Africa. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy, and Macy’s stores throughout the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.