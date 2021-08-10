Vermont Association of REALTORS® (VAR) Selects Remine Docs+ for Transaction Management Member Benefit

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that the Vermont Association of REALTORS® (VAR) has selected Remine’s Docs+ to be the Transaction Management platform of choice for their more than 1600 members.

Remine’s Docs+ Transaction Management will both modernize and simplify the Transaction Management process for VAR brokers and agents. Docs+ is a modern cloud-based transaction management and end-to-end document creation platform. It features e-signature, broker back office, multiparty collaboration, and complete transaction management all in one place.

“We look forward to offering Docs+ Transaction Management to our members,” said Kathy Sweeten, CEO of VAR. “Docs+ is a single platform that streamlines the real estate transaction process which will allow VAR members to leverage their time and focus on other parts of their business.”

“We are excited to partner with VAR to offer Docs+ Transaction Management as a member benefit,” said Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “Our mission at Remine is to modernize the real estate industry and create modular solutions that will enhance our partners’ member value proposition.”

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and an MLS Website.

Remine serves over 1,000,000 real estate professionals via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About the Vermont Association of REALTORS®

Chartered in 1945, Vermont Association of Realtors® (VAR) serves more than 1600 members, comprised of 9 local boards of REALTORS®. VAR is part of the National Association of Realtors®, the largest trade association in the U.S. with more than 1 million members.

The purpose of the Vermont Association of Realtors® is to serve its members by providing resources that help them deliver real estate services in an ethical and professional manner; and to advocate for the rights of property owners in Vermont.