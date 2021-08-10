Promaxo Announces Sale of In-Office MRI to Advanced Urology Medical Offices

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, announced today the sale of its in-office MRI system to Advanced Urology Medical Offices (Advanced Urology). FDA cleared for in-office use, the Company’s single-sided MRI system with AI based imaging empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo scanner.

“Our technology is specifically designed and developed to enable point of care diagnostic biopsies and treatment of cancers, safely and cost effectively. By addressing limitations of traditional MRI systems, we are now pursuing a $3 billion market for in-office urology procedures,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder, and CEO of Promaxo. “We welcome Advanced Urology to our growing network of physician practices and academic centers and look forward to continued market penetration of our platform technology.”

“Our practice at Advanced Urology strives for high-quality, compassionate care of patients who are often hesitant to seek treatment,” said Dr. Faisal Ahmed, Urologist & Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Advanced Urology. “With Promaxo MRI, we have strengthened our service offerings and taken our patient care to the next level, providing faster diagnosis and treatment, all within the comfort and convenience of our offices.”

About Advanced Urology Medical Offices

Advanced Urology Medical Offices is a group of leading urology practices serving Greater Los Angeles for over 30 years, with locations in Los Angeles, Redondo Beach, San Pedro, and Culver City, California. Providing some of the most advanced technologies and treatments available in the field today, the clinic specializes in the treatment of urologic conditions and disorders, including kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary tract infections, urinary incontinence, and cancers of the bladder, kidneys, testicles, and prostate. The practice frequently performs minimally invasive robotic surgeries using the daVinci® Surgical System, UroLift® implants, and Rezūm™ water vapor therapy for enlarged prostates, and testosterone therapy for hormone replacement, to name a few.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 90 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it prepares to enter the US market.

