DPL Financial Partners and SS&C Go Live With Insurance Marketplace for Advisors

LOUISVILLE, K.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPL Financial Partners ("DPL"), the leading turnkey insurance platform for registered investment advisors ("RIAs"), and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) announced the official launch of the SS&C Advent Insurance Marketplace Powered by DPL. This first-of-its-kind insurance solution for RIAs is now live and enables advisors to access and manage a wide range of fee-only products directly through the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform and DPL's proprietary Product Discovery Tools.

"We are excited to partner with DPL in their mission to connect advisors with accessible insurance products," said Steve Leivent, Co-General Manager, SS&C Advent. "The integration between SS&C's portfolio and accounting offerings and DPL's insurance technology provides advisors with a unique solution to successfully meet their client's full financial life needs."

The Marketplace gives advisory clients direct access to annuities, life insurance, long-term personal care, and disability offerings through an integrated technology offering and DPL's team of insurance consultants. This innovative solution is also supported by many of DPL's partner insurance carriers who are making their products available through the Marketplace, including Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), Great American Life Insurance Company, Security Benefit Life Insurance Company, and Midland National Life Insurance Company (Midland National). This broad support enables advisors to evaluate and compare a range of insurance solutions to meet their clients' needs.

"In a first for the industry, DPL and SS&C are delivering an integration that will move both the RIA and insurance industries forward by bringing insurance products built to work with their fee-only practice directly into their desktop software," said DPL Founder and CEO David Lau. "This is only possible with carriers that have demonstrated their commitment to RIAs through their commission-free product offerings, and now through their investment in technology and integrations."

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is the first and leading RIA turnkey insurance management platform that brings commission-free insurance solutions from a variety of the nation's top carriers to RIA practices. DPL has created a marketplace of commission-free insurance products that enables RIAs to incorporate insurance and annuities into their practices to more holistically serve their clients. Clients benefit from products that offer competitive pricing and fiduciary implementation rather than commissioned, sales-driven ones. www.dplfp.com

SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.