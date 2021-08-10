STRIVE and MACNICA Partner to Use AI to Optimize Performance for Elite Athletes and Teams

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STRIVE, the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams, today announced a strategic partnership with MACNICA, a leading Japanese global technology provider. By combining STRIVE’s unique ability to measure muscle movement and activation in athletes with MACNICA’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) platform, the companies will produce novel insights that empower professional sports teams to compete and win at the highest level. Macnica Networks, a subsidiary of MACNICA, will be in charge of business operations in partnership with STRIVE.

STRIVE uses proprietary algorithms and electromyography (EMG) sensors seamlessly integrated into any compression clothing to measure and monitor the muscle activation of athlete’s hamstrings, glutes and quadriceps. Through this partnership, AI algorithms developed by MACNICA’s AI Research & Innovation Hub will analyze STRIVE muscle performance data to deliver insights that help coaches and trainers to plan optimal training regimens tailored to each athlete’s muscle activity, fatigue level, and injury risk.

“Between its industry-leading AI technologies, deep presence in the Japanese market and tenacious approach towards market expansion, working with MACNICA is a major step forward in expanding STRIVE’s footprint in the global sports industry,” said Nikola Mrvaljevic, CEO and founder of STRIVE. “We look forward to the long-term growth and value to come from this powerful partnership, for both companies.”

“Starting with STRIVE’s solution, Macnica Networks will accelerate the digital transformation in sports with the theme of sports x technology. By discovering and applying the world’s most advanced technology—one of MACNICA’s strengths—we aim to make the technology the standard for professional teams and elite athletes,” said Jun Ikeda, president of Macnica Networks.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of STRIVE and KINEXON’s strategic partnership and is the latest step the company is taking to optimize the performance of elite athletes and teams. To learn more about STRIVE, please visit: www.strive.tech.

ABOUT MACNICA

Since it was established in 1972, MACNICA has provided leading-edge semiconductors, electronic devices, networks and cyber security products with high value-added technology. More recently, MACNICA has been actively developing new businesses in the fields of AI, IoT, automated driving and robotics, based on its strength in global sourcing and strategic planning for world-leading technologies. With its slogan "Co.Tomorrowing," MACNICA connects leading-edge technologies with ‘MACNICA’ intelligence to provide unique services and solutions, creating social value and contributing to the betterment of future societies. Headquartered in Yokohama, MACNICA’s global business spans 23 countries and 85 locations worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.macnica.co.jp/en/.

ABOUT STRIVE

STRIVE delivers the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams. Through proprietary algorithms and sensors that seamlessly integrate into any compression clothing, STRIVE provides the most complete, accurate and actionable data for athletes to always compete at peak performance. Founded in 2016, STRIVE currently works with NCAA, NFL, EPL, and MLS teams, along with the US Military. For more information visit www.strive.tech or follow STRIVE on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.