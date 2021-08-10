Airbase Announces Integration with QuickBooks Desktop

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airbase, the leading spend management platform for companies from founding to IPO, today announces a native integration with Intuit QuickBooks Desktop. The combination delivers a seamless, automated connection between company spend and the general ledger. This announcement adds to the expanding list of popular GL integrations available with Airbase, including QuickBooks Online and Xero, plus NetSuite and Sage Intacct ERPs.

Airbase’s integrations are native, rather than “indirect” integrations that require a CSV download and upload tool that lengthens the time-to-close and introduces manual processes that can lead to error. This makes Airbase the only spend management company to integrate deeply with all five of the most popular general ledgers.

“Developing deep and fully automated integrations with accounting and workplace software is one of the many things that differentiates Airbase from its competitors. QuickBooks Desktop is one more example of our commitment to creating an excellent user experience for all small to mid-market companies,” said Airbase Founder and CEO, Thejo Kote.

Spend management provides the visibility and control needed to efficiently and safely empower employees to grow their companies. Airbase is the only platform that combines three products — comprehensive bill payments, software-enabled corporate cards, and employee expense reimbursements — and supports them with advanced approval workflows, robust accounting automation, and real-time reporting. This means that with Airbase, every dollar a company spends is captured, accounted for, and managed.

With this new integration, QuickBooks Desktop customers using Airbase can:

Shorten their month-end close by handling all AP from one platform with automatic transaction syncing to the GL in real time, including refunds from vendors and cash back generated from virtual cards.

by handling all AP from one platform with automatic transaction syncing to the GL in real time, including refunds from vendors and cash back generated from virtual cards. Boost efficiency by using reports built on real-time data and optionally generating amortization schedules.

by using reports built on real-time data and optionally generating amortization schedules. Save time and minimize errors by reducing the need for manual data entry, spreadsheets, expense reports, reconciliations, and multiple AP tools.

“Allowing our users to fully and easily customize QuickBooks Desktop with Airbase gives them a superior spend management solution and lets them focus on growing their business instead of chasing transaction details and approvals,” said Kote.

“We know that few vendors have integrated with QuickBooks Desktop, which has left QuickBooks Desktop customers having to make do with workarounds, homegrown solutions, and import/export headaches. We think it's time that changed — at Airbase we’re not going to leave QuickBooks Desktop users behind.”

About Airbase

Airbase is the only comprehensive spend management platform for growing and mid-market companies. It combines all-inclusive accounts payable automation, software-enabled corporate cards, and simplified employee expense reimbursements. Airbase applies consistent approval workflows across all areas, automates accounting, and provides real-time reporting for all non-payroll spend. Innovative accounting automation results in a faster close, better visibility, and true control. Most companies rely on a combination of siloed software products, spreadsheets, and manual workarounds to pay vendors and reimburse employees. Airbase eliminates the resulting messy tech-stack and inefficient processes by replacing products like Expensify and Bill.com. Airbase empowers employees with a uniform approach to spending money, whether that involves corporate card spend, raising a PO, or requesting reimbursement.

www.airbase.com | press@airbase.io

Airbase also hosts “Off the Ledger,” a Slack community for over 2100 finance professionals that’s a private space for networking, advice, and members-only events. Finance professionals only can apply for membership at: https://www.airbase.com/off-the-ledger-finance-and-accounting-slack-group