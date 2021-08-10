Libre Wireless Technologies Partners with Vodafone to Bring Unique Voice-Integrated Features to Next-Gen Home Broadband Product

Vodafone has partnered with Libre Wireless Technologies to launch Vodafone Pro Broadband with Alexa Built-in which it claims offers customers a UK broadband first – a Super WiFi Plus booster with Alexa Built-in, hybrid 4G broadband back-up and dedicated WiFi Xperts support. (Photo: Business Wire)

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc., a leading embedded Wireless Voice/AI solutions provider, announced a technology partnership with Vodafone to deliver Vodafone’s UK launch of Pro Broadband with Alexa Built-in - featuring voice-assistant calling, messaging (ACM) and Vodafone One Number calling, as well as a selection of advanced custom Skills.

The “Libre Platform,” which is a fusion of advanced Amazon Alexa voice assistant and “Comms” (voice calling and messaging management), features the industry’s latest WiFi mesh routing and coexistence. This brings the best of new Voice/AI technologies to Vodafone’s rapidly growing UK broadband customer base.

Through this collaboration, Libre and Vodafone are launching a new voice-integrated WiFi extender that uses Libre’s advanced voice and media technology platform to bridge multiple ecosystems, wireless protocols and voice assistant features. This delivers consumers the most unique and advanced voice services, communications and messaging services in the market.

As well as supporting advanced Alexa communication functions, Vodafone’s Super WiFi Plus supports a host of Skills such as the exclusive “Dinnertime” Skill. This simple feature enables users to temporarily pause internet access to certain users and devices in the home. To utilise this Skill, users simply select the list of devices on the network they wish to pause.

The product also brings unique value to users by making important but typically complex diagnostics as easy as asking a simple question, such as “Alexa, Ask Super WiFi how many devices are connected” or “Alexa, what is my Internet speed.”

The “Libre Platform” provides Vodafone with SDKs for both Android and iOS Apps, delivering a simple ‘plug-in’ to complement Vodafone’s existing broadband App - extending voice functionality, login with Alexa and Skills configuration.

Additional functionality of the Libre platform includes independently-assessed security approval to ensure the Super WiFi Plus with Alexa device meets stringent levels to prevent any vulnerabilities. The Libre platform also provides staged OTA updates with Fleet OTA Management options as well as support for OTA statistics and Alexa login status of the device.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK, said: “We launched Vodafone Pro Broadband earlier this year to provide customers unbreakable broadband at an unbeatable price. Now we’re going one step further by adding this incredible new Alexa-integrated broadband service, bringing the latest technology into our customers’ homes, making family life even easier.”

“We are very proud to be partnering with Vodafone and Amazon in developing a range of exciting and market differentiating products based on Alexa and Amazon Communications and Messaging,” says Jordan Watters, Chief Executive Officer of Libre Wireless Technologies. “Libre is focused on delivering unique value to expanding markets and applications with voice and connectivity features such as this Telecom sector, and we couldn’t ask for a better market leading partner than Vodafone.”

About Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Libre Wireless Technologies is a leading provider of WiFi and Wireless technologies for IoT, media streaming, voice interface and AI applications. Libre delivers comprehensive embedded hardware and software SDK solutions that are scalable across ecosystems, features, power and price. Libre offers a range of approved and certified electronic modules and devices along with extensive software that can manage virtually all aspects of system, voice, connectivity and cloud features. Libre offers the world’s smallest, lowest power complete mic-to-cloud voice/AI solutions in single devices enabling all new portable, wearable, CE and industrial applications. The Libre solutions provide ODM’s, CE Brands and commercial product designers the most complete, flexible and ecosystem leading technology available for fastest time to market and superior product differentiation.

About Vodafone UK

Vodafone UK is a technology communications company that connects people, businesses and devices to help our customers benefit from digital innovation. Our services span mobile, fixed line connections, home and office broadband, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

We have a strong track record as a tech pioneer, making the UK’s first mobile phone call, sending the first text message, and making the UK’s first live holographic call using 5G in 2018. We were also the first to start carrying live 5G traffic from a site in Salford, Greater Manchester. As of June 2021, we have 5G in 340 locations across Europe – 100 in the UK and 240 across Germany, Spain, Italy and Ireland. Our 4G network coverage currently reaches over 99% of the UK population.

Today, Vodafone serves more than 18 million mobile and fixed-line customers in the UK. To help deliver Gigabit UK, our full-fibre broadband roll-out programme now covers 15 UK towns and cities through partnerships with CityFibre and Openreach.

Sustainability is also at the heart of what we do: as of 1 July 2021, 100% of the grid electricity we use in the UK is certified to be from renewable sources.

For more information about Vodafone UK please visit: www.vodafone.co.uk.