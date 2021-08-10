i2c, KEO and PAYBACK Partner to Enable New Prepaid Program in the American Express Network

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with KEO, an innovative lending company, and PAYBACK, the largest customer loyalty program in Mexico, to provide inclusive financing in Mexico through the KEO PAYBACK American Express® Card.

The new partnership aims to boost consumer credit availability and financial inclusion in Mexico. Backed by i2c’s highly configurable platform and supported on the American Express network, KEO conducts an all-digital underwriting process providing fast credit approval with no credit check or paperwork for users.

“It is an honor to join forces with KEO in Mexico to deliver digital-first solutions to new market segments,” said Kevin Fox, Head of Sales for the Americas, i2c. “The KEO PAYBACK American Express Card program marks a truly innovative and forward-thinking approach to overcoming traditional barriers to credit and next-gen payments,” said Fox.

“We are excited to work with i2c and PAYBACK to offer eligible Cardmembers in Mexico an alternative credit solution, via an all-digital platform that will help them build credit history and obtain robust loyalty benefits, again demonstrating KEO's commitment to financial inclusion,” said Paolo Fidanza, CEO & Co-founder of KEO.

“The KEO PAYBACK American Express Card with i2c and KEO helps provide new customers entry to a financial alternative that allows them to build a credit history and receive the benefits of our loyalty program and have access to the vast American Express acceptance network, including online and international purchases and a fully digital experience,” said José Ramón Ojeda, General Manager of PAYBACK Mexico. “We could only make this possible with partners that are technology-driven and digitally focused and we’re thrilled to play our part in this collaboration,” said José Ramón.

American Express® is an American Express trademark. The KEO PAYBACK American Express® Card is issued by KEO World S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R pursuant to a license from American Express.

About KEO World

KEO World is an innovative lending company, headquartered in Miami FL, with operations in USA, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Dominican Republic. KEO World promotes financial inclusion by providing its clients, both consumer and small businesses, the opportunity to access credit on fair terms through an all-digital process, independently from their credit history. Within just two years since its inception, KEO World has helped over tens of thousands of consumers and small businesses access credit and finance their working capital needs. For more information, visit www.keoworld.com.

About PAYBACK

Founded in 1998 by Alexander Rittweger, The Loyalty Partner Group has established itself as the expert in customer relationship management through its three subsidiaries: the PAYBACK loyalty program, Emnos, and Loyalty Partner Solutions. In Mexico, the group was established as PAYBACK in 2011, as a business line of American Express. Today, it is the Loyalty Program with the largest number of active users in Mexico. It is a coalition structure in which customers can accumulate and pay with points in different stores of different brands that participate in the program.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.