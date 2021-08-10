Southwest Water Authority Selects Smart Earth Technologies

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwest Water Authority of North Dakota today announced selection of the Smart Earth Technologies for deployment of their massively-rural, thirty-three community drinking water system. Leveraging SET’s unique ability to integrate with existing water meters and existing cellular networks, Southwest Water will derive best-of-class AMI business case benefits by sidestepping traditional costs and delays associated with earlier generation, competitive, collector-based systems.

Mary Massad, Manager/CEO for Southwest Water Authority (SWA), commented, “We were immediately attracted to Smart Earth Technologies’ modern, cellular, standards-based approach. The SET solution provides us with rapid operational benefits and customer satisfaction improvements. We have already deployed almost half of our service territory and look forward to installing the rest. SET has delivered on their promises to reduce our AMI capital outlay, and deliver exciting recurring operating savings. Our team views the SET software as industry-leading and easy to use. We widely recommend SET to our industry peers. Quality water for southwest North Dakota is what we do and SET truly assists SWA to that end.”

SET products include fully integrated, battery-operated, cellular endpoint transceivers and valves, installation tools, LTE network infrastructure, and award-winning cloud-based software for head-end and Meter Data Management (MDM) for water utilities worldwide. As utilities consider the sunset-stage of earlier generation, proprietary AMR/AMI systems, SET cloud and LTE/5G-based solutions provide a refreshing, infrastructure-free approach to network migration, best-of-class software integration, new use cases, recurring operating savings, and customer satisfaction.

About Smart Earth Technologies

SET offers a fully integrated meter-to-cash platform to the water utility industry. The system includes solutions for LTE AMI Infrastructure data acquisition and management and utility systems integration. For more information on Smart Earth Technologies visit www.smartearthtechnologies.com

About Southwest Water Authority

Southwest Water Authority (SWA) serves a population of 56,000, with more than 7,350 rural customers. SWA manages, operates, and maintains the Southwest Pipeline Project for the state of North Dakota. This includes 5,262 miles of pipeline covering over 15,000 square miles of the state. For more information on Southwest Water Authority visit www.swwater.com