Airborne Technologies and VertiPrime Establish Joint Venture to Support the US Department of Defense

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllClear Aerospace & Defense (AllClear), a leading global military solutions provider, announced today that its subsidiary, Airborne Technologies (ATI) and VertiPrime Government Services, LLC (VertiPrime), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) as part of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor Protégé Program (application pending approval), established a joint venture company to support the US Department of Defense.

The aim of the program is to enable the protégé to receive valuable guidance from the mentor in many areas such as internal business management, federal procurement processes, business development, and general administrative assistance.

VertiPrime is an Oklahoma manufacturer founded and managed by service-disabled veterans, James Morford and Michael Morford. VertiPrime focuses on the manufacturing of precision replacement parts for our nation’s military to include the US Air Force’s aging fleet of fighter jets and long range bombers.

“The mentor protégé program offers us the unique opportunity to strengthen our support of small businesses, extend our capabilities, and become a valued partner with our armed services veteran community,” said AllClear President and CEO Greg Beason. “It is an honor to work with Michael and James Morford.”

“We are excited and fortunate to establish this formal relationship with Airborne Technologies and AllClear,” stated VertiPrime’s President, James Morford. “The breadth and depth of industry insight and experience they can provide us as mentors is more than we could have hoped for. With their guidance and mentorship, we believe we can become a trusted and recognized part of the defense industrial base for the Air Force’s sustainment efforts, especially for our home state of Oklahoma.”

About AllClear Aerospace & Defense

AllClear Aerospace & Defense is the military aftermarket industry’s leading provider of mission-ready solutions, providing excellence in sustainment for the U.S. militaries and its allies. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, AllClear’s sustainment solutions cover over 25 of the most utilized military aircraft platforms, supported with distribution agreements from leading OEMs, in-house and managed repair solutions, engineered products and manufacturing capabilities.

AllClear was formed in 2020 by bringing together two of the industry’s leading companies: Aero Precision and Kellstrom Defense. Combined, AllClear now represents more than 55 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience and expertise. AllClear is focused on the bigger mission mindset of keeping militaries mission-ready. AllClear locations include; Camarillo, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Chula Vista, CA; El Segundo, CA; Greenville, SC; Livermore, CA; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Seoul, S. Korea; South San Francisco, CA; Tokyo, JPN. To learn more visit GoAllClear.com.