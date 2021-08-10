SS8 Announces Collaboration with Allied Associates

MILPITAS, Calif. & GAINESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful Intercept, Lawful Intelligence and Monitoring Center platforms today announced a collaboration with Allied Associates International (A²I). Established in 2008, A²I is an advanced cyber forensics engineering firm that develops national security solutions.

The two companies will work together to provide Lawful Intercept and Lawful Intelligence (LI) mediation and collection functions to United States law enforcement agencies (LEAs), Department of Defense (DoD), and Intelligence Community (IC) partners. The strategic collaboration offers government intelligence agencies the advantages of having both highly skilled engineers with experience in national security missions and a powerful yet scalable and cost-effect platform.

“We are excited to be working with Allied Associates and providing our Xcipio platform to support them and the US government in their efforts,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “I am hopeful that this collaboration will further help safeguard societies.”

Xcipio is a high speed and real-time intercept platform that supports complex and high-volume networks. Able to function as a cost-effective centralized solution, Xcipio can receive intercepted communication data from multiple service providers, acting as an umbrella meditation solution. The scalable meditation platform securely delivers communication and location data, as well as metadata, to law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

“Having had the pleasure of working with SS8 over the past several years,” said Aaron Winters, CEO of A²I. “I am looking forward to this new collaboration that combines their LI platform with our world-leading expertise in national security missions.”

About SS8 Networks

SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track, and investigate devices and subjects of interest. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence agencies, eight of the fourteen largest communications providers and five of the largest systems integrators in the world. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8 or LinkedIn.

About Allied Associates International

Founded in 2008, Allied Associates International, Inc. (A²I) is committed to providing cutting-edge technical products and services to the Defense, Federal Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Communities. Specializing in the development of software tools and solutions, A²I is dedicated to delivering state-of the-art solutions to support national security missions.