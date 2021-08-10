INNIO Joins United Nations Global Compact Further Underscoring Commitment to Sustainability

JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INNIO today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. In joining this critical voluntary leadership platform, INNIO continues its path to build on an expanded commitment to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) program. As part of the Global Compact initiative — which is focused on the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices – INNIO proudly aligns itself with thousands of other companies and non-business signatories globally committed to taking responsible business action to create a better world.

As part of its relentless pursuit to achieve a climate-neutral, greener and more secure energy future, INNIO established its Sustainability Review Board (SRB), tasked with developing INNIO’s ESG goals and strategy for its Jenbacher and Waukesha businesses in close alignment with INNIO’s growth strategy. In an act to cement its commitment to sustainability, INNIO leadership – in conjunction with its SRB – moved swiftly to become a participant of the Global Compact. INNIO recognized the Global Initiative as being a beacon platform bringing together companies and non-business signatories everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is composed of more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

“We are delighted to have taken this step to add our voice to that of thousands of others in helping to impact positive change across the world through business,” said Carlos Lange, president and CEO of INNIO. “While our expertise lies in the domain of power generation and gas compression, we recognize that our responsibility does not end with the sustainable production and delivery of electricity and gas compression. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are ethically and morally bound to maintain a responsible role as it pertains to human rights, labor, and anti-corruption as well as the environment. As part of the Global Compact, we are now positioned with our corporate neighbors to advance broader societal goals, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, through collaboration and innovation. Together, we can push further and faster to effectively address the world’s most pressing challenges.”

INNIO, a global provider of energy services, equipment and digital solutions for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use, is relentlessly dedicated to being a model corporate citizen. As part of this effort, INNIO recently took a bold step in advancing sustainability in the power industry to build the first industrial scale hydrogen-fueled power plant. In close collaboration with HanseWerk Natur, INNIO initiated field testing of a 1-megawatt (MW) pilot power plant with a Jenbacher gas engine that represents the world’s first large-scale gas engine in the 1 MW range, capable of operating with variable hydrogen-natural gas mixtures or up to 100% hydrogen. INNIO’s efforts are being recognized as evidenced with its recent accolade of receiving a Silver Medal rating from EcoVadis, placing INNIO Jenbacher in the top 17% of its peers working towards sustainability.

In its capacity as a thought leader, INNIO always seeks new energy sources and better energy solutions to support its customers and their communities, while investing in its Jenbacher and Waukesha product lines and digital solutions to support the energy transition. Its gas engines—many of which have passed stringent sustainability tests for efficiency and energy savings—offer industry-leading emission levels and reduced carbon footprints. INNIO’s gas engine fleet helps to provide a more sustainable future by developing new, innovative low-carbon technologies, such as its hydrogen-ready Jenbacher gas engine technology. Its Waukesha gas engines help customers achieve low emissions and responsibly produce natural gas now and in the future. INNIO’s digital products and solutions play an important role in reduction of emissions and remote smart management of assets for our customers.

