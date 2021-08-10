Mobility CG Supports Church’s Chicken® in Transforming Operations with Managed Mobility Solution

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobility CG, a leading enterprise managed mobility solution provider, today announced a partnership with Church’s Chicken, one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world, to provide carrier-connected devices to its restaurants in the U.S. and internationally as part of an initiative to improve operations and increase efficiency.

The devices are part of Church’s® digital initiative aimed at unifying its restaurant ecosystem to help franchisees and field teams access core operating systems, including reporting dashboards, training websites and other store systems on a single platform. The tablets are connected to the cloud through a digital app-based tool called OPS 360 that enables remote restaurant management.

“Our team is thrilled to be part of the digital transformation happening inside of Church’s restaurants,” said Mike McGuire, CEO of Mobility CG. “Restaurants are increasingly turning to technology to improve operations and guest experience and companies embracing connected solutions are seeing very positive results.”

Mobility CG worked with Church’s to select and procure tablets and accessories capable of supporting busy restaurant operations.

“The program uses custom-branded tablets and hand and neck/shoulder straps that attach to the case so that the devices are secure and always within reach of employees,” said McGuire.

As Church’s full-service mobility solutions provider, Mobility CG provides warehousing, provisioning, mobile device management (MDM), asset tagging, kitting, staging and deployment solutions to ensure that every device is securely loaded with the right software and the tablets are immediately ready to use upon receipt at the restaurant. The program also includes an advanced exchange program that includes repairing and replacing any devices damaged in the course of operations.

As a result of the new digital ecosystem, Church’s successfully rolled-out a new menu item – its chicken sandwich – to its U.S. restaurants virtually. All training procedures were delivered to Church’s restaurant teams on the connected tablets through the OPS 360 app. The program is now being rolled out internationally.

About Mobility CG

Mobility CG provides managed mobility solutions to make it easy for companies to acquire, provision, secure and manage enterprise mobile devices in a connected world. Our team of mobility experts help enterprises select and acquire the best equipment and provide onboarding services which include provisioning, kitting, staging, warehousing. Our scale and expertise spans across all industries but we also offer tailored solutions to support the health care, transportation, hospitality, education, government and retail markets. Learn more at mobilitycg.com or by contacting sales@mobilitycg.com. Follow Mobility CG on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Church’s Chicken® / Texas Chicken™ / Church’s Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brands Church’s Texas Chicken in the Americas and Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and international territories. During two national media windows the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information about Church’s Chicken, visit www.churchs.com or follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.