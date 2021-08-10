SnapNurse Taps Trevelino/Keller for Reputation Acceleration

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, an integrated PR, marketing, and creative agency, today announced a new partnership with SnapNurse, a tech-powered nurse staffing agency.

SnapNurse is a disruptive tech-enabled healthcare staffing platform that has transformed the way nurses are recruited, deployed, and paid. SnapNurse fills short-term nursing vacancies in less than 48 hours, a disruptive departure from the 14-day average from traditional staffing agencies. The company fills open nurse positions in more than 1,000 partner facilities across the nation.

“SnapNurse disrupts healthcare staffing by creating a self-service model to accelerate the placement of providers,” says Jeff Richards, COO of SnapNurse. “In the past, the challenge has been connecting qualified healthcare professionals who are ready, able and willing to go to the facilities that need them –– and to do it efficiently. It has been our mission since day one to use technology to eliminate the countless hurdles that tend to slow the process of deploying medical staff quickly.”

Established in 2017, SnapNurse’s innovative healthcare staffing solution allows its partners to self-select from more than 150,000 nurses and allied professionals for both urgent and long-term staffing needs. The platform is a one-stop-shop for healthcare facilities, as it provides digital timecards, credentials, and same-day payments for nurses. As the fastest growing business model in healthcare today, SnapNurse is uniquely positioned to offer solutions to healthcare facilities hit hard by the pandemic.

“We needed a partner who could build our reputation as a thought leader in the healthcare staffing industry,” explains Cherie Kloss, SnapNurse CEO and founder. “We’re excited to work with Trevelino/Keller because of their experience in the healthcare and technology industries.”

In February 2020, SnapNurse had 10,000 nurses using the platform to pick up contract nursing gigs. Today, SnapNurse is home to more than 150,0000 nurses with a fill rate of 100% and an average deployment time of under 48 hours. From Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, the company grew at a rate of 40,000%.

“We are drawn to partnerships with organizations changing their industry landscape by deploying innovative intellectual property,” notes Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “SnapNurse is modernizing staffing for healthcare facilities at a pivotal moment for the industry and the country.”

Trevelino/Keller brings nearly 18 years of experience in brand reputation and media strategy to its partnership with SnapNurse, including media success with start-up companies. According to the 2020 O’Dwyer’s PR Rankings, the firm ranks #2 in Technology in Atlanta.

About SnapNurse

Founded in 2017, SnapNurse is the Atlanta-based nurse staffing company taking the world by storm. Named Atlanta’s fast-growing company by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2021, the award-winning platform for short term and long-term nurse staffing is already the industry’s emerging tech-enabled staffing platform with more than 150,000 registered nurses serving more than 1,000 facilities, with an average fill time of less than 48 hours.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a 360-reputation marketing firm. It helps companies differentiate themselves utilizing the most efficient digital public relations and marketing capabilities. Successful across B2B and B2C, it has a diversified base of experience in technology, healthcare, financial services, franchising, environment as well as more mainstream segments like food and beverage, retail and consumer goods. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design and web services. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm ranks as the year’s 12th fastest growing, second in Atlanta, with national rankings in nine industry segments. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.