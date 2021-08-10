SITA and LiveAction Partner to Ensure Complete Visibility Across Aviation Networks

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SITA, the leading IT provider to the air transport industry, and LiveAction, the leader in network performance management, today announced the availability of a new reporting solution that gives customers complete visibility and service assurance across WAN and SD-WAN deployments. Based on LiveAction’s LiveSP, the SITA SDN Reporting Platform is available as part of SITA Service Management Assurance, an industry-leading Service Management offering that helps customers achieve maximum value from SITA subscribed services.

LiveAction provides end-to-end visibility into network and application performance from a centralized, single pane of glass dashboard. The platform unifies networking data by collecting, analyzing and reporting on diverse network telemetry datasets, allowing organizations to optimize network, application and end-user performance. This helps network operations teams improve visibility across the entire hybrid network and track network usage, application performance, SD-WAN performance, COS information, cloud traffic usage, network latency and much more. Designed for service providers, LiveSP enables SITA to provide enhanced customer visibility and business insights for SITA Connect services – offering secure, reliable, and flexible network connectivity solutions that deliver ever-improving passenger experiences globally.

“Partnering with LiveAction has helped us develop a world-class service management offering for software-defined networking (SDN), including the co-development of unique reporting features that bring real value to our customers,” said Martin Smillie, Vice-President of Communications and Data Exchange at SITA. “The out-of-the-box integration with existing SDN vendors has reduced time to market with a robust and comprehensive solution.”

With many large airline customers already onboarded in the platform, SITA will be further enhancing the offering by integrating LiveAction LiveWire, a network packet capture solution. This will enable customers to extend network visibility and application troubleshooting and conduct deep forensic analysis if needed.

“Today’s networks are complex and changing rapidly. Having complete visibility into network and application performance is critical to delivering high-performance network services and being able to troubleshoot issues that arise,” said Stephen Stuut, Chief Executive Officer at LiveAction. “We’re excited to be working with SITA to help ensure their customers have world class connectivity and performance across global networks. This has been a complete team effort on both sides.”

For more information on SITA Service Management Assurance and the new reporting solution with LiveSP go to SITA | SITA Service Management.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel. For further information, go to www.sita.aero.

About LiveAction

LiveAction provides end-to-end visibility into network and application performance from a single pane of glass. This gives enterprises confidence that the network is meeting business objectives, offers IT administrators full visibility for better decision making, and reduces the overall cost of operations. By unifying and simplifying the collection, correlation and presentation of network and application data, LiveAction empowers network professionals to proactively and quickly identify, troubleshoot and resolve issues across complex networks. Learn more at https://www.liveaction.com.