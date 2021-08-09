Fulgent Genetics and Helio Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Commercialize Early Cancer Detection Tests

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health, and Helio Health (“Helio”), an AI-biotechnology company developing blood-based early cancer detection tests, today announced the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to commercialize Helio’s blood-based early cancer detection tests. In conjunction with the commercial strategic partnership whereby the company has secured exclusive commercial rights for laboratory develop tests (“LDTs”) in the U.S. and Canada, Fulgent has made a strategic investment in Helio.

Under this partnership, the companies will initially commercialize and co-brand HelioLiver, a cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation blood test that incorporates protein markers and demographics for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) – or liver cancer. HelioLiver is currently undergoing clinical trials in the U.S. and China. Fulgent will be responsible for laboratory operations, supply chain operations, and marketing and sales leveraging its operational excellence and significant market reach, initially focused in the U.S. and Canada. Helio will provide intellectual property and continued support across research and development, publication development, market access and sales, as well as reimbursement operations. Fulgent and Helio will also work together on the development of additional liquid biopsy tests for different types of cancer in the future.

Liver cancer is the fastest growing and second deadliest cancer worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, liver cancer incidence rates have more than tripled since 1980, while the death rates have more than doubled during this time. Studies show that early detection of liver cancer is critical to successful outcomes with a survival rate that is 12 times higher if caught in early versus late stages.

Helio’s new approach to detecting cancer with cfDNA methylation technology has the potential to provide a paradigm shift in the way the disease is diagnosed and monitored. The companies expect to launch HelioLiver this calendar year.

“We are very excited to partner with Helio to offer Helio's liquid biopsy test for early cancer detection,” said Dr. Larry Weiss, Chief Medical Officer at Fulgent. “Helio has demonstrated that its liquid biopsy test offers significantly better accuracy relative to other test methods for early cancer detection. Helio’s methylation-based capabilities will supplement Fulgent’s comprehensive test menu across oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health.”

"We are pleased to be working with Helio on the development and commercialization of its liquid biopsy testing capabilities,” said Dr. Harry Gao, Chief Scientific Officer at Fulgent. “In addition to testing for liver cancer, Fulgent and Helio will work to develop early screening for other types of cancers using Helio’s methylation-based technologies. This research and development opportunity will further expand Fulgent’s capabilities in liquid biopsy and oncology testing.”

“Partnering with Fulgent furthers our mission to save lives by dramatically improving the current standard of care methods of early cancer detection,” said Justin Chen Li, CEO of Helio USA. “Fulgent’s strong commercial capabilities will enable us to solidify quick adoption of the HelioLiver test in the U.S. and Canada, with the option to expand globally.”

“Fulgent and Helio are very complementary in products, technology, operations, marketing and sales,” said Albert Zhang, CEO of Helio China. “With the strategic partnership, I’m looking forward to further accelerating the commercial plan of both companies.”

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics is a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health. Fulgent’s proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy, and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing (“NGS”) with its technology platform, the Company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. A cornerstone of the Company’s business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients’ unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service, and automated lab services.

About Helio Health

Helio Health is an AI-driven biotechnology company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. The company’s mission is to saving lives by detecting cancer early. With Helio’s AI-driven technology, both physicians and their patients gain powerful insights from accurate, accessible, and convenient blood tests, dramatically improving the current standard care cancer early detection methods.

Building on a robust research and development program, and with access to tens of thousands of patient samples, the company is currently in clinical trials in the U.S. and China with its lead liver cancer detection test. Helio’s development program is focused on liver, colon, lung, breast, and other types of cancers.

