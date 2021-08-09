Everbridge Teams with The Associated Press (AP) to Integrate Global News Report into Market-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), and The Associated Press (AP) today announced a collaboration that will incorporate AP’s global news reports into the Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) platform. The collaboration will provide Everbridge customers with AP’s deep subject-matter expertise and extensive contextualization of risk data from critical events happening across the globe.

Through machine learning and AI-enabled incident collection, Everbridge combines more than 25,000 of the most trustworthy data sources with an experienced team of analysts, creating the industry’s leading source of verified data and hyper local threat intelligence.

An independent global news organization with journalists in 250 locations in 100 countries, AP journalism is seen by more than half the world’s population each day through text stories, photos, videos, and live video coverage. For more than 175 years, AP journalists have kept the world informed of the biggest stories – from the COVID-19 pandemic to presidential elections to natural disasters.

Sourcing information from AP will allow Everbridge to provide enterprises and governments with one of the world’s top news feeds, curated along with thousands of additional risk sources. Leveraging comprehensive risk intelligence and contextualized situational analysis remains critical to how organizations effectively achieve enterprise resilience across digital and physical domains.

“We are excited to work with Everbridge to further expand the impact of AP’s geopolitical news coverage and broaden the number of organizations benefiting from the expertise of AP’s on-the-ground journalists around the world,” said Tom Januszewski, AP vice president of global business development. “AP’s journalism is trusted, reliable, accurate and fast, and we are pleased it will be used to help Everbridge clients react faster to critical events.”

Everbridge curates threat intelligence from risk data feeds monitoring weather, wildfires, floods, supply chain disruptions, man-made violence, terror threats and cyberattacks, among hundreds of other categories. Everbridge’s comprehensive, configurable risk monitoring capabilities deliver actionable information that helps reduce risk wherever people live, work, or travel. This intelligence helps to correlate, for example, the proximity of corporate assets to potential locations that may be subject to elevated risk. Risk visibility allows corporate security teams to easily determine required additional action to protect employees and assets around the world.

“Regarded as a top source for news from all corners of the world, AP provides extensive contextual content on real-time world events,” said Karl Kotalik, VP of global risk intelligence solutions. “By combining in-depth news reporting and analysis with risk event correlation, Everbridge provides our customers with the most comprehensive context to make informed decisions to manage and respond to risk.”

Everbridge’s end-to-end CEM platform digitally transforms how organizations manage and respond to critical events, helping organizations safeguard and enable revenue while reducing expenses. CEM can be deployed rapidly on a modular basis supporting hundreds of positive-ROI use cases including for people and life safety, operations and business continuity, supply chain risk, IoT and the smart enterprise, and IT incidents.

Everbridge customers include some of the largest firms and leaders in their respective industries including Fortune 1000 businesses such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Cisco, CVS Health, Goldman Sachs, Lowe’s, Tiffany & Co., chemical giant Dow, telecom consumer electronics company Nokia, as well as some of Silicon Valley’s leading tech giants, global e-commerce firms, oil and natural gas providers, hotel and hospitality chains, automotive, aerospace and defense technology, air travel, and major car rental firms.

Customers can also utilize Everbridge to share intelligence with other organizations and to coordinate response through the CEM platform, either publicly or privately. Everbridge’s support teams have established a multitude of private networks among law enforcement, hospitals, airports, universities and enterprises around the world so they can share critical event-related updates.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,700 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com.

