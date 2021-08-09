Lightbeam Health Solutions Announces Partnership with Genetic Testing Company, Ambry Genetics

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in end-to-end population health management solutions and services, is proud to announce their partnership with Ambry Genetics, a Konica Minolta Precision Medicine (KMPM) company. The partnership provides precision genetic testing data within the Lightbeam application to help organizations predict increased risk for common cancers and chronic conditions within patient populations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States. The Ambry Genetics-Lightbeam partnership is expected to reduce this burden with tools for early detection and prevention by allowing providers to quickly identify, assess, and engage patients who meet specific risk factors. As the body of genetic evidence expands, so too will the value brought to mutual clients of Lightbeam and Ambry Genetics.

The CARE (Comprehensive, Assessment, Risk and Education) Program™ will integrate into the Lightbeam Platform, providing an additional clinical data stream for clients to enhance Lightbeam’s proprietary Ability-to-Impact (ATI) risk score. Genetic risk information is critical because it informs personalized patient care to include preventive surgeries, increased cancer screening, and in some cases, targeted therapies.

“At Lightbeam, part of our vision is to help organizations transform care delivery from being reactive to proactive,” said Pat Cline, CEO of Lightbeam. “We believe this partnership with Ambry Genetics will positively impact lives with its ability to indicate whether a person is high-risk for cancer or other diseases. In combination with our industry-leading analytics platform, Ambry’s genetic data further enhances how Lightbeam clients can improve quality, reduce costs, and positively impact outcomes for the populations they serve.”

“Today, only a fraction of individuals with a hereditary predisposition to disease are tested,” said Rob Guigley, Chief Commercial Officer, Ambry Genetics. “Our partnership with Lightbeam intends to bring greater access to the community and empower patients and providers to make informed preventative decisions that can improve health care and management. The potential impact of this relationship is significant for patients, providers, and payors.”

For more information on this innovative partnership, visit the Lightbeam Health booth, #2060 in the Sands Expo, at HIMSS21 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 9-13, 2021.

About AMBRY GENETICS ®

Ambry Genetics, as part of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, excels at translating scientific research into clinically actionable test results based upon a deep understanding of the human genome and the biology behind genetic disease. Our unparalleled track record of discoveries over 20 years, and growing database that continues to expand in collaboration with academic, corporate and pharmaceutical partners, means we are first to market with innovative products and comprehensive analysis that enable clinicians to confidently inform patient health decisions. We care about what happens to real people, their families, and the people they love, and remain dedicated to providing them and their clinicians with deeper knowledge and fresh insights, so together they can make informed, potentially life-altering healthcare decisions.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam’s platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.