Qumulo and Supermicro Form Strategic Relationship to Increase Enterprise File Flexibility

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid cloud environments, today announced a strategic relationship with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), to offer customers more flexibility and choice with cost-efficient file data storage and compute solutions.

To meet growing data center density and digital transformation needs, this global alliance expands Qumulo’s Server Q offerings. Customers can now take advantage of a new generation of all NVMe systems with multiple capacity options, available through Supermicro, while continuing to receive industry-leading, first-level support provided by the Qumulo Customer Success team.

“Our customers want flexibility and choice when building enterprise file storage solutions. Qumulo’s new go-to-market strategy with Supermicro gives our customers a high-performance option in an ultra-dense footprint that addresses a huge span of workloads from edge to analytics,” said Craig Bumpus, Chief Revenue Officer of Qumulo. “We are excited to continue solving our customers’ data management problems while expanding our offerings to include more flexibility and efficiency with Supermicro.”

Qumulo’s software offers a flexible foundation that creates deployment options on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge, via a wide selection of powerful partner hardware platforms and the world’s largest cloud service providers. Our software-only approach gives customers the freedom to store, manage, and use their unstructured data everywhere they need it. Through Qumulo’s all-inclusive software subscription, customers get every feature and embedded data service in a unified platform to help manage the voluminous growth of data.

“Supermicro is excited to collaborate with Qumulo and their data management platform targeting on-prem, hybrid, and cloud deployment environments,” said Don Clegg, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Supermicro. “Supermicro’s application-optimized systems, combined with Qumulo’s Server Q platform, target customers that are experiencing significant data growth and want to achieve higher performance and lower TCO.”

Qumulo software solutions are available through Supermicro and Qumulo’s network of channel resellers worldwide.

Learn more about Qumulo Server Q on Supermicro here.

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the breakthrough leader in simplifying data management in its native file form at a massive scale across hybrid-cloud environments. Its high-performance file data platform is designed to store, manage and create workflows and applications with data in its native file form at massive scale on prem and in the public cloud. Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, major film and animation studios, and some of the largest research facilities in the world to easily manage the full data lifecycle from ingestion, transformation, publishing and archiving with cost-effective capacity, dynamic scalability, automatic encryption, real-time visibility and an advanced API that enables customers to easily integrate Qumulo into their ecosystem and workflows. www.qumulo.com.

